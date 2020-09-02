Investor confidence: Time to simplify market transactions

An enabling business environment is needed to attract more investors into the local bourse. Chris Ugwu writes

Most investors, mainly on the retail side, are hobbled by a number of factors from investing in the equities market. One factor is the relatively weak confidence in the market as a result of the 2008 market crash, which many of them are yet to recover from.

There is also the issue of wrong investment time horizon as most Nigerians expect their investment to generate returns within three months and cannot relate with the fact that investment in the capital market is of long-term nature. Other factors include the near complete lack of credit for investment in the capital market and the recent bear run which has further scared the few retail investors, who were planning of returning to the market. During the near market crash in 2008, most retail investors who played the stock market were guided like sheep without good shepherd.

They were left to their fate as the market tumbled. The dealing members and other share marketers, who had led them to investment quagmire, were nowhere to be found when it mattered most. They were left in the lurch to leak their wounds, the best the so called analysts could do was to speak positively about the future and the imminent market turnaround which to date has not yielded fruit. Most retail investors, however, deserted the market when they realised that they were just a means to an end with no real fiduciary responsibility being practiced by market professionals who in some cases were entrusted with the life savings of their clients with full discretion.

More so, they don’t understand the use of market data for investment decision. However, following the weak condition of the local bourse, it is believed that the time is ripe for the regulatory authorities to enact compelling law to reduce these obstacles which is holding the market from being the bastion of the economy. In order to increase the visibility and attractiveness of the market, SEC last week said it would work to simplify capital market transactions and also maintain an environment that is enabled by the appropriate regulatory framework.

Simplifying transactions

The Director- General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, last week told investors to expect a much easier and simpler capital market. Yuguda, while briefing financial journalists on the first virtual Capital Market Committee (CMC) meeting organised by the commission in La- Enforcing market rules The director general also said he would strictly enforce all rules that guide the operations of the capital market so as to restore investors confidence. Yuguda said this at the first capital market committee meeting which was attended virtually by over 240 stakeholders in the capital market.

At the meeting, the SEC DG assured market participants of the commission’s collective commitment to continue implementing the ongoing initiatives of the Nigerian Capital Market Master Plan and other related initiatives targeted at developing our capital market. He further promised to continuously seek ways of improving these initiatives, while efforts are being made to introduce new ones to the benefit of capital market stakeholders. In order to increase the visibility and attractiveness of the capital market, he said the commission would work towards maintaining an environment that is enabled by the appropriate regulatory framework.

This, he noted, would be implemented through timely and affordable access to the capital market, zero tolerance for infractions, heightened investor confidence and awareness, innovative product development and good governance practices. According to him, “we need to restore investor confidence and attract the retail and young investor into the market. “Thus, we will ensure strict enforcement of our rules and regulations, strengthen our enforcement regime and clamp down on illegal operators luring unsuspecting investors with various ponzi schemes.”

To support the Federal Government’s fight against the Covid-19, he said the commission set up the Capital Market Support Committee on Covid-19, headed by Mr. Ariyo Olushekun, to raise funds and offer various supports towards combating Covid-19. With the support of various market participants, the SEC DG explained that the committee, on behalf of the Nigerian capital market, had so far donated five ambulances to various state governments as well as the Federal Capital Territory and the Presidential Task Force on Covid -19.

In addition, he emphasised that the committee had distributed several face masks, infra-red thermometers and other medical equipment, including food items. gos, said making transactions simpler as well as investors’ protection was a priority of the commission under his leadership. This is even as he disclosed that various trade-groups have supported the efforts of the Financial Literacy Technical Committee (FLTC) with the sum of N78.3 million in which N34.7 million had been spent to infuse capital market education into the curriculum of basic and secondary schools. Yuguda noted that the mode of transactions in the capital market had been complicated due to the number of processes to get shares and added that this has not yielded huge investments in the market.

“From the point of parting with your money to the point of getting the money in form of dividend or as proceeds from the sale of stocks bought, the process is extremely complicated. For many people, that complication is a long tunnel because they do not want to go through that process and you will agree with me that along that line, a lot of things happen.

“For example, people part away with their money and never get any shares while others get shares but the shares become worthless at some point and so there are a lot of things that we need to do to simplify transactions in the capital market,” he said.

He further revealed that the SEC was working legally to close the loopholes in the market to protect investors from falling victims to certain operators who have capitalised on the holes to dupe investors of their money. According to him, implementing the Capital Market Master Plan (CMMP) is topmost priority under the new regime.

“This is a plan that has been designed for 10 years and our tenure is coming exactly halfway into the plan which is 2020-2025 and so expect a vigorous implementation of the master plan so that the Nigerian capital market can move to the next level.

Advocacy is very important as the COVID-19 has really shown us how far we are lagging compared to other countries who also use the capital market to develop structures we all travel outside to enjoy. “There ought to be a right policy environment that can promote the development of this type of centers that can attract investments. We will work with the government and other agencies to ensure that the policy environment is conducive for infrastructural development,” the SEC DG said. Going forward, Yuguda said the committee intended to develop a capital market sponsored Nigerian strategic healthcare infrastructure fund.

Shareholders’ view

Some shareholders of quoted companies listed on the capital market (NSE) stressed the need for regulators to always seek for friendly policies and regulations to help encourage new listings and bring back investors. They noted that incessant penalties on companies was discouraging companies from seeking quotation on the nation’s bourse, thereby affecting the growth and development of the market. National Coordinator Emeritus, Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), Sir Sunny Nwosu, said that there was the need for friendly policies and regulation by capital market regulators.

Nwosu said that lack of proper compensation to investors that lost their funds during the market meltdown contributed to poor investor confidence in the market, whereas brokers were given forbearance package. He also frowned at the commission’s move to invest unclaimed dividend funds into special funds, saying that, the shareholders were not in support of the initiative. Nwosu added that proposed issuance of electronic annual report should not be made mandatory but optional.

He said that the law stipulated that annual reports must be posted to shareholders 21 days before the annual general meeting. Mr. Boniface Okezie, President, Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, who commended SEC for organising the clinic, said that market regulators must pursue friendly policies and initiatives to put the market forward. Okezie said that investment of unclaimed dividend funds into special funds must be dropped in the interest of the market. He, however, lauded the commission for bringing the shareholders together to chart the way forward for market growth and development.

“If we have this type of relationship in the past, the Central Bank of Nigeria would not have nationalised the banks listed on the exchange,” Okezie said. He said that the banks nationalisation affected investors confidence in the market. “Its not only SEC that is fighting for protection of investors, shareholders are also fighting for protection,” Okezie added.

He said that the new leadership of the commission had done well with introduction of various initiatives and zero tolerance on fraudulent capital market operators. Mr. Moses Igbrude, ISAN Secretary, noted that issue of penalties must be readdressed by market operators for confidence building. Igbrude said that some companies had delisted from the exchange due to penalties while new companies were afraid to list. He added that SEC and NSE should encourage companies to embrace share buy-back initiative instead of approving share reconstruction which he said is being used by companies in rubbing investors.

Last line

The call for the government to come up with more interventions is a welcome development as they will get key enterprises quoted on the official list.

