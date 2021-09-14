Investors earn N700bn dividends in 1 year

Investors have raked in over N700 billion from dividend payout by companies listed on Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited year to date.

According to a report from NGX, so far, 58 companies across 10 sectors of quoted companies on the Exchange have paid out N732.915 billion.

This is broken down as follows, financial services (21), consumer goods (7), industrial goods (6), oil & gas (5), healthcare (4), services (4), ICT (3), natural resources (2), construction/ real estate (2), agriculture (2) and conglomerates (2).

Overall, Dangote Cement made the highest dividend payout, followed by MTN, GTCO, BUA Cement and Stanbic IBTC as top five highest dividend payment so far. The financial sector has the highest number of companies paying dividend and value of dividend, with GTCO leading the pack at a payout valued at N79.46 billion.

In the consumer goods sector, Nestle leads amongst the seven companies with a payout of N28.12 billion, Fidson leads the healthcare sector with payout of N521.59 million. Total Nigeria takes the lead in oil & gas at N2.06 billion; UACN leads the conglomerates with N3.45 billion.

In the industrial good sector, Dangote Cement Plc is the leader with N272.65 billion. MTN Nigeria takes the stage in ICT with N92.61 billion; Caverton takes the lead in services with N335.05 million; while Okomu leads in the agriculture sector with N6.67 billion.

As part of its efforts to spur activities in the market, the Exchange continues to innovate and leverage technology to improve investors’ experience.

Recently, NGX announced the release of its enhanced X-Mobile – a trading app that provides market participants, especially retail investors, with convenient, faster and real-time access to information about NGX, its listed securities and trading licence holders.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Mr. Temi Popoola, CFA started: “The delivery of X-Mobile is in line with NGX’s strategic intent to provide an exchange that is easily accessible to stakeholders leveraging digital technology.

X-Mobile, therefore, provides a platform to engage with existing and potential investors who now have an increased appetite for data and detailed disclosure information to aid sound investment decisions.

