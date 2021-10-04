Investors flout FG’s directive, import N592bn palm oil

A total of 1.09 million tonnes of foreign palm oil valued at N592.7 billion ($1.19 billion) has been imported by manufacturers into Nigeria between January 2020 and August 2021.

This was after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) threatened to sanction and blacklist rebellious importers. In 2019, CBN said that it would blacklist firms importing palm oil and 42 other items.

However, findings from Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB)’s import data revealed that a total of 560,570 metric tonnes of the commodity valued at N305 billion ($609.62 million) was shipped into the country from Malaysia alone, while 532,094 tonnes came from West African countries.

According to MPOB, Ghana exported 246,861 tonnes, Benin, 111,475 tonnes and Togo, 173,758 tonnes of the produce, which were transshipped to Nigeria within the period. It was also learnt that manufacturers now preferred sourcing the produce from Asia, despite improvement in local production from 940,000 tonnes to 1.28 million tonnes. Between January and August, 2021, the country took delivery of 182,751 metric tonnes, while 367,819 tonnes were shipped directly from Malaysia in 2020. Also, in July and August, 2021, two terminals at the Lagos Port Complex – ENL and Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) – took delivery of 33,797 tonnes of the produce.

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping position, MV Autumn berthed at ENL with 7,400 tonnes of palm oil, while ABTL received 26,397 tonnes from three vessels, which include MV Lua with 4,937 tonnes, MV Allegra, 15,000 tonnes and MV Ardmore Seawolf, 7,000 tonnes. Before the ban in 2019, the country imported 1.29 million tonnes, out of which Malaysia exported 286,944 tonnes, Thailand, 156,300 tonnes and West African countries, 848,400 tonnes.

It was learnt that Malaysian palm oil had managed to retain its market share in Nigeria despite competition from other exporting countries and locally produced edible oil.

Malaysian palm oil players, it was further learnt, produced incentives for its importers and exporters because of Africa’s fastest-growing market. In July 2020, MPOB introduced a 100 per cent export duty exemption on crude palm oil to woo Nigerian importers.

Besides, Nigerian imported substantial volume of the produce from neighbouring West African countries such as Benin, Togo and Ivory Coast in the period. Finding revealed that most of the imports from neighbouring countries originated from Malaysia.

It would be recalled that the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, had complained that over $500 million was being spent yearly on the importation of palm oil.

He said at a stakeholders’ meeting on the palm oil value chain in Abuja that it was a sad fact that the country was still importing palm oil despite the sufficient arable land in the South-South and South-East regions of the country. He lamented that Nigeria, which was the largest exporter of palm oil, accounting for 40 per cent of the global market share, had become importer of the same produce.

The governor noted: “We have also become a net importer of palm oil, importing between 400,000 and 600,000 tonnes of palm oil in order to meet local demand for this commodity.

“We intend to support improved production of palm oil to meet not only the domestic needs of the market, but to also increase our exports in order to improve our forex earning.

“As part of our Anchor Borrowers Programme (ABP) and Commercial Agriculture Credit Scheme (CACS), CBN will work with large corporate stakeholders and small holder farmers to ensure availability of quality seeds for this year’s planting season.”

Emefiele noted that with the help of the state governments, Nigeria could reach self-sufficiency in palm oil between 2022 and 2024 and ultimately overtake Thailand and Columbia to become the third larg-est producer over the next few years, stressing that the bank would ensure the availability of agro-chemicals in order to enable farmers and large-scale palm producing companies improve cultivation of palm oil.

Under the CBN Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, there have been massive investments to boost local palm oil production. According to a former Executive Secretary of the Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria (POFON), Fatai Afolabi, Nigeria’s palm oil production is increasing and will continue to go up due to the backward integration policy of CBN.

He added that firms such as Okomu and Presco had doubled their plantations and increased production by 100 per cent when compared with their status in the last five years. Meanwhile, the National President, National Palm Produce Association of Nigeria (NPPAN), Mr. Alphonsus Inyang, has urged CBN to further set aside a special fund of N200 billion for the development of the oil palm sector in Nigeria.

Inyang noted that such fund, which domiciled in its development finance department, was necessary under the existing Oil Palm Development Initiative (OPDI).

