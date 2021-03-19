Investors gain N109bn on positive sentiments

Equity trading on the local bourse yesterday returned to positive route following gains recorded by some blue chip firms. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.53 per cent as market sentiments extended gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks.

The market breadth closed positive as gainers at the close of trading session were 22 while decliners closed at 12. Consequently, the All-Share Index rose by 208.71 basis points or 0.53 per cent to close at 38,914.84 index points as against 38,709.13 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N109 billion or 0.53 per cent to close higher at N20.360 trillion from N20.251 trillion as market sentiment returned to green territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 1.46 billion shares in 4.040 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 1.13 billion shares exchanged by investors in 773 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in shares of GTBank and Unity Bank Plc. The premium sub-sector boosted by activities shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc followed with a turnover of 64.52 million shares in 1,440 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Eterna Oil Plc led the gainers’ table by 9.96 per cent to close at N5.08 per share while Lasaco Assurance Plc followed with 8.33 per cent to close at N1.30 per share and Zenith Bank Plc with a gain of 7.32 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share.

