Investors gain N199bn as market rebounds

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, yesterday, closed positive to upturn previous day’s loss as bulls regained grip following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 21 gainers against 17 losers to close the market breadth positive as Stanbic IBTC Plc and NPF Microfinance Bank Plc led other gainers.

Consequently, the All- Share Index appreciated by 381.81 basis points or 0.99 per cent to close at 39.086.78 index points as against 38,704.97 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities grew by N199 billion from N20,250 trillion the previous day to N20.449 trillion as market sentiment returned to positive territory. Meanwhile, a turnover of 361.90 million shares exchanged in 4,018 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 165.89 million shares exchanged by investors in 771 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of UBN Plc and GTBank Plc. Also, the insurance sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc and Regency Assurance Plc, followed with a turnover of 72.84 million shares in 252 deals. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms, Stanbic IBTC Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table by 9.99 per cent to close at N48.45 per share while NPF MFB Plc followed with 9.60 per cent to close at N1.94 per share. Cornerstone Insurance Plc added 8.93 per cent to close at 61 kobo per share.

