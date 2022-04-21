Investors gain N320bn on positive sentiments

Investors in Nigerian equities market, yesterday, recorded appreciable gains as the overall performance measures, NGX ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 1.25 per cent. Market watchers attributed the development to sustained confidence as bargain hunters leverage undervalued stocks. The All-Share Index rose by 592.85 basis points or 1.25 per cent to close at 48.138.71 index points as against 47.545.86 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N320 billion or 1.25 per cent to close higher at N25.952 trillion from N25.632 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green territory.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 349.56 million shares in 4,587 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The insurance subsector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 143.32 million shares exchanged by investors in 284 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was driven by activities in the shares of Universal Insurance Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc. The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc, followed with a turnover of 59.64 million shares in 1,418 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 28, while decliners closed at 21. Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Eterna Plc and Japaul Gold Plc led the gainers’ table by 10 per cent each to close at N5.50 and 33 kobo per share respectively, while Guinness Nigeria Plc followed with 9.96 per cent to close at N82.25 per share and Meyer Plc with a gain of 9.66 per cent to close at N1.93 per share.

