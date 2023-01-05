Business

Investors gain N34bn as benchmark index grow by 0.12%

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange market continued in upward movement on Wednesday as the Nigerian Exchange Limited All- Share Index edged higher at 0.12 per cent to close at 51,657.56 points while the Market Capitalisation appreciated by N34 billion to close at N28,136 trillion. At the close of trading, investors traded 265,725,890 million shares worth N13.528 billion.

Twenty one companies appeared on the gainers’ chart as against 12 that recorded loses. NB, LivingTrust, and Nahco topped the gainers’ chart with 10 per cent each to close at N45.10 kobo, N1.76 kobo and N7.70 kobo per share respectively. The share value of FCMB was up by 9.97 per cent to close at N3.86 kobo per share while FIDELITYBK gained 9.86 per cent to sell at N4.79 kobo per share. Top on the loser’s chart is Champion with -10 per cent loss to close at N4.95 kobo per share. Unity bank dipped by -10 per cent to close at N0.55 kobo per share.

The share value of UBA depreciated by -3.61 per cent to close of N8.00 kobo per share. Jaiz bank shed -3.33 per cent to close at 0.87 kobo while the same price of Chi Plc dropped by -2.99 per cent to close at N0.65 kobo. BUACEMENT, Transcorp, ACCESSCORP, GTCO and UBA were the most traded stock.

 

Business

Nigerian appointed Vice President of Airtel Africa

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Nigerian, Emeka Oparah, has been appointed Vice President, Corporate Communications & CSR, in Airtel Africa Plc. Oparah, who disclosed his new appointment in a Facebook post on Tuesday, has spent 19 and a half years working in Airtel Nigeria. “Today, after 19 and a half years in Airtel Nigeria, I formally resumed a new position […]
Business

Ardova acquires 100% shares of Enyo Oil

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Oil marketing company, Ardova Plc, is now the full owner of Enyo Retail and Supply Limited with a successful acquisition of 100 percent of its shares. The management of Ardova Plc had made its intention known to the management of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as well as its shareholders and the investing public in […]
Business

NSE hits N15trn in market capitalisation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as investors gain N708bn, highest in five years   Thebullsyesterdaymaintained grip on market activities as stocks sustained rally for the 12th trading session to record highest gain in more than five years investors positioned to leverage undervalued stocks over decline in fixed income.   The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index climbed 4.92 per cent, […]

