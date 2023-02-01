Investors gain N44.03bn on sustained bullish run

Closing the first month in 2023, the Nigerian stock market closed higher as the benchmark index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) gained 0.15 per cent to settle at 53,238.67 points. Gains in GEREGU (+10.00%) drove the overall market strong performance. As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 3.88 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N44.03 billion to close at N29.00 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 3.86 per cent.

A total of 250.19m shares valued at N5.88 billion were exchanged in 4,328 deals. GTCO (-0.20%) led the volume chart with 14.16 million units traded, while AIRTELAFRI (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N3.31 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.57-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. GEREGU (+10.00%) topped twenty-one (21) others on the gainer’s table, while CHAMS (-10.00%) led 13 others on the losers’ table.

