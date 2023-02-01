Business

Investors gain N44.03bn on sustained bullish run

Posted on Author Rhoda Ogunseye Comment(0)

Closing the first month in 2023, the Nigerian stock market closed higher as the benchmark index of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) gained 0.15 per cent to settle at 53,238.67 points. Gains in GEREGU (+10.00%) drove the overall market strong performance. As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return rose to 3.88 per cent, while market capitalisation gained N44.03 billion to close at N29.00 trillion. Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 3.86 per cent.

A total of 250.19m shares valued at N5.88 billion were exchanged in 4,328 deals. GTCO (-0.20%) led the volume chart with 14.16 million units traded, while AIRTELAFRI (+0.00%) led the value chart in deals worth N3.31 billion. Market breadth closed positive at a 1.57-to-1 ratio with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. GEREGU (+10.00%) topped twenty-one (21) others on the gainer’s table, while CHAMS (-10.00%) led 13 others on the losers’ table.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Obaseki advocates skill acquisition through social media

Posted on Author Our Reporters

To take more advantage of the current crisis engendered by COVID-19, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has charged students, youths and owners of small and medium scale businesses to take advantage of technology and leverage opportunities in social media to develop their skills. Obaseki made the call during the 2020 World Social Media Day, […]
Business

Chams posts N13m loss in H1 ’20

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Chams Plc has recorded a loss of N13.14 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 as against a profit of N225.96 million reported in 2019.   The company in a report obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a revenue of N910.10 million from N1.96 billion posted in 2019, representing a drop […]
Business

Seplat transfers OMLs 4, 38, 41 assets to subsidiary

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    A n indigenous oil giant, Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, has tranfered all its assets in oil mining leases (OMLs) 4, 38 and 41 to its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Seplat West Limited, in a new move to transform into a full-fledged holding company.     Seplat, one of the leading Nigerian indigenous oil and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica