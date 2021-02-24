Business

Investors gain N6bn as stocks rebound

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Activities on the Nigerian equities market closed positive yesterday, halting days of downturn following gains recorded by some blue chip stocks.

 

The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.02 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks.

 

Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 10.77 basis points or 0.02 per cent to close at 40,164.86 as against 41,154.09 recorded the previous day while the  market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N6 billion or 0.02 per cent to close at 21.014 trillion from N21.008 trillion as market sentiment returned on the green zone.

 

Meanwhile, a turnover of 337.95 million shares exchanged in 5,232 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

 

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 155.09 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,992 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Plc.

 

The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 32.43 million shares in 668 deals.

 

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 18 while decliners closed at 24. AIICO Insurance Plc and Livestock Feeds Plc led the gainers’ table by 7.14 per cent each to close at N1.20 and N2.25 per share respectively while Flour Mills Nigeria Plc followed by 6.16 per cent to close at N31.00 per share.

 

Zenith Bank Plc added 4.84 per cent to close at n26.00 per share.

On the other hand, SUNU Assurances Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping by 9.88 per cent to close at 73 kobo per share.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Samsung Electronics shares rally on Intel’s chip outsourcing plan

Posted on Author Reporter

  Shares of Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) rallied on Tuesday, joining its bigger rival TSMC (2330.TW), driven by growing expectations that the chipmakers may benefit from Intel Corp’s (INTC.O) plan to outsource more chip manufacturing. Shares of Samsung Electronics rose as much as 5.8% at one point to their highest level in about five months and […]
Business Top Stories

CBN expands scope of regional banks

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing the need, “to promote spread and balance of regional banks across the country”, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday announced that it has expanded the financial institutions’ scope of operations from a minimum of two geopolitical zones of the Federation, to three. In circular to all regional banks, dated June 26, 2020, the […]
Business

Deepening telecoms’ growth through national roaming

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigeria recently launched into a new phase of telecommunications revolution as the telecoms regulator approved the national roaming trial for two operators. This will, no doubt, enhance connectivity across the country as telcos share resources. SAMSON AKINTARO reports The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) recently granted approval to two mobile network operators, MTN and 9mobile to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica