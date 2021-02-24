Investors gain N6bn as stocks rebound

Activities on the Nigerian equities market closed positive yesterday, halting days of downturn following gains recorded by some blue chip stocks.

The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.02 per cent as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following investors’ sustained optimism on undervalued stocks.

Consequently, the All- Share Index gained 10.77 basis points or 0.02 per cent to close at 40,164.86 as against 41,154.09 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N6 billion or 0.02 per cent to close at 21.014 trillion from N21.008 trillion as market sentiment returned on the green zone.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 337.95 million shares exchanged in 5,232 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 155.09 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,992 deals. Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Plc.

The banking sub-sector boosted by activities in shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 32.43 million shares in 668 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 18 while decliners closed at 24. AIICO Insurance Plc and Livestock Feeds Plc led the gainers’ table by 7.14 per cent each to close at N1.20 and N2.25 per share respectively while Flour Mills Nigeria Plc followed by 6.16 per cent to close at N31.00 per share.

Zenith Bank Plc added 4.84 per cent to close at n26.00 per share.

On the other hand, SUNU Assurances Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping by 9.88 per cent to close at 73 kobo per share.

