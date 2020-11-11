Investors gain N853bn in two days on inflow expectation

Stocks trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a gain of N853 billion in the last two days following investors’ high demand for undervalued stocks in expectation of investment inflow following outcome of American election and discovery of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Nigerian stocks hit record highs on Monday and Tuesday as the first successful data from a latestage COVID-19 vaccine trial spurred hopes of the global economy recovering quickly from a year of pandemic-driven crisis. Most stocks had hit all-time lows as investors dumped stocks over concerns about the crash in oil prices and the COVID-19 pandemic. Joe Biden’s clinching a tightly-fought presidential election also helped in fuelling gains in the local bourse in anticipation of good policies that will speed up emerging market development. Also, a sharp drop in fixed income yields following further monetary easing by the MPC is driving smart money into the stock market.

Investigation by our correspondent showed that activities on the stock market, which opened the trading week on Monday at N16.206 trillion in market capitalisation and 31,016.17 in index, hit N17.059 trillion and 32,647.10 index points on Tuesday (yesterday), hence has earned a gain of about N853 billion or 5.26 per cent.

The All-Share Index also grew by 1,630.93 basis points or 5.26 per cent. The index measures the performance of the stock market and also reflects how prices of stocks have moved, which in turn determines how much investors made as gains or losses. Further checks showed that the market capitalisation of equities on Monday appreciated by N641 billion or 3.96 per cent to close higher at N16.847 trillion from N16.206 trillion reported last Friday while equities market on Tuesday appreciated by N212 billion to close at N17.059 trillion from N16.847 trillion as market sentiment remained on the green zone.

These brought the cumulative gains to N853 billion or 5.26 per cent. According to analysts, the Nigerian debt market remains unattractive to foreign investors whose cash is trapped in an economy that is reliant on crude prices for its foreign reserve, and are staying out of the market.

“The only attractive viable option for Nigerian investors remain the Nigerian stock market, amid increased buying pressures seen in the last two quarters at the Nigerian bourse, significantly responsible for seeing NSE capitalisation hovering above N15 trillion and year to date return bullish,” says Olumide Adesina, an investment analyst has said. “Nigerian blue chip stock, popularly known as NSE 30 stocks, continue to show good fundamentals and are relatively undervalued when compared to other African equities,” he added, noting that the bullish trend is at least “likely to continue as the institutional investors are taking advantage of impressive earnings coming from the likes of MTN Nigeria, Total.”

Like this: Like Loading...