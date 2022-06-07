Investors gain N96bn as NGX opens trading week bullish

Trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange Limited (NGX) closed positive on Monday as investors recouped N96 billion from the loss recorded during the last week’s trading. Specifically, the market value added 0.13 per cent to close at N28.61 trillion from N28.52 trillion it commenced trading for the day. The NGX All-Share Index appreciated by 178.22 absolute points to close at 53,086.46 as against the previous 52,908.24. A total of 32 stocks made up the price movement list. While 19 equities appreciated in price, 13 others declined. Conoil Plc led the gainers’ chart with N2.90 or 9.97 per cent. From its opening value of N29.10, it closed trading for the day at N32.00 per share. Phamadeko Plc added 15 kobo or 9.38 per cent to close at N1.75 per share; Learn Africa was up 19 kobo or 8.72 per cent to close at N2.37 per share; FTN Cocoa trailed with two kobo or 5.88 per cent to close at 36 kobo per share. CHAMS Plc came last of the top five ranking with 0.01 or 4.17 per cent to close at 25 kobo per share. Conversely, Japaul Gold topped the losers’ table with 6.25 per cent. It commenced trading from 32 kobo to close at 30 kobo per share. ABC Transport Plc dipped two kobo or 6.06 per cent to close at 31 kobo per share, Unilever Plc lost 45 kobo or 3.01 per cent to close at N14.50 per share, AIICI Insurance Plc was down by two kobo or 2.94 per cent to close at 66 kobo per share. Jaiz Bank Plc accorded worse stock performer in the top five rankings, having shed two kobo or 2.22 per cent to close at 88 kobo per share. In all, investors sold 755.62 million shares valued at N8.90 billion in 4,297 deals.

