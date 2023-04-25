Investors Garner Hope As Market Resumes From Holiday

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market will resume today as it opened for four trading days last week as the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Friday April 21, 2023 and Monday April 24, 2023 as public holidays to mark the Eid el-Fitr celebration.

A total turnover of 3.920 billion shares worth N15.620 billion in 16,856 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.824 billion shares valued at N10.964 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 15,686 deals.

The Conglomerates Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 3.050 billion shares valued at N5.964 billion traded in 1,379 deals; thus contributing 77.81 per cent and 38.18 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Financial Services Industry followed with 707.962 million shares worth N6.175 billion in 8,430 deals. The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 43.155 million shares worth N1.026 billion in 2,223 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Transnational Corporation Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 3.302 billion shares worth N7.999 billion in 2,375 deals, contributing 84.23 per cent and 51.21 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 1.08 percent to close the week at 51,355.74 and N27.963 trillion, respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Main Board, NGX Pension, NGX Insurance, NGX AFR Div. Yield, NGX MERI Growth and NGX Consumer Goods which appreciated by 0.73 percent, 1.44 percent, 1.41 percent, 0.80 percent, 4.37 percent and 0.17 percent respectively while the NGX ASeM, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond indices closed flat.

Thirty-five equities appreciated in price during the week higher than 18 equities in the previous week. Thirty-one equities depreciated in price lower than 39 in the previous week, while 90 equities remained unchanged, lower than 99 equities recorded in the previous week.