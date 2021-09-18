Travel & Tourism

Investors, hoteliers head to Dubai for AHIC 2021 on Sept 20

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa Comment(0)

Attention of the world would be focused on the hospitality sector next week as investors, hoteliers, stakeholders and government officials from across the world gathered in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) for this year’s edition of the Arabian and African Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC). Billed to open on September 20 spanning September 22 at the Madinat Jumeirah, AHIC 2021organised by Bench and MEED, will house the four close-knit investment communities of the Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC), Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC), Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) and the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) under one roof.

United by the theme; Rise Together, investors, owners, private equity firms, financiers, franchise owners, innovators,developers, and government entities will meet to network, share insights and do business, with the potential for partnerships greater than ever. According to the of chairman of Bench and Founder of AHIC, Jonathan Worsley: “To be able to bring together these four major hospitality investment communities for the first time, at our first live, in person event for this sector in the Middle East and Africa post-pandemic, is truly special.

We have created a robust buyer and seller platform teaming with opportunity and developed a unique programme inspired by the key themes of ‘innovation, sustainability and the future. ‘‘ With less than a month until we kick-off AHIC 2021, we are now working closely with our moderators, speakers and sponsors to ensure we spark conversations that will help this resilient and innovative industry rise from this pandemic towards a bright, successful future.’’

The AHIC 2021 programme combines on-stage one-to-one interviews, roundtables, discussions and workshops with innovation pitches, off-stage individual meetings and networking experiences. AHIC 2021 will explore how and when the industry can return to the status quo and in addition to the focuses on the different investment communities present at this year’s AHIC – those from Saudi Arabia, Africa and the global restaurant sector and the Middle East at large – there will also be numerous plenary sessions that tap into the high level issues impacting hospitality investment across the board.

Worsley further stated that: “AHIC 2021 has been in the planning for a long time now. Over the course of this year, in all our conversations with our Advisory Board, speakers, sponsors and delegates, one thing has been crystal clear: people are ready to meet, eager to share, and excited to do business”.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Germany top list of best passports in 2021

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

As the world looks to more travel activities in 2021, Japan passport has continued to maintain the top spot as world’s best passport to have, as its gives its holders access to about 191 destinations across the world without a prior visa. This development as reported by Eturbonews. com is according to the latest results […]
Travel & Tourism

FAAN releases new guidelines as domestic travel resumes July 8

Posted on Author Reporter

Wole Shadare   Following the approval that flight operations recommence gradually at the nation’s airports effective July 8, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria has released new procedural guidelines for air travellers and other airport users. The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is aimed at protecting all stakeholders and preventing the further spread of Covid-19. […]
Travel & Tourism

NTDC donates toilets, borehole, solar poles to Butura community in Plateau State

Posted on Author Musa Pam

The Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) has brought succour to the Butura community of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau of State through the construction and donation of toilets facilities, borehole and installation of solar poles. The Director General of NTDC, Folorunsho Coker, while commissioning the facilities during the recently held Nahwai Festival; a yearly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica