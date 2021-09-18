Investors, hoteliers head to Dubai for AHIC 2021 on Sept 20

Attention of the world would be focused on the hospitality sector next week as investors, hoteliers, stakeholders and government officials from across the world gathered in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) for this year’s edition of the Arabian and African Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC). Billed to open on September 20 spanning September 22 at the Madinat Jumeirah, AHIC 2021organised by Bench and MEED, will house the four close-knit investment communities of the Arabian Hospitality Investment Conference (AHIC), Saudi Arabia Hospitality Investment Conference (SHIC), Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) and the Global Restaurant Investment Forum (GRIF) under one roof.

United by the theme; Rise Together, investors, owners, private equity firms, financiers, franchise owners, innovators,developers, and government entities will meet to network, share insights and do business, with the potential for partnerships greater than ever. According to the of chairman of Bench and Founder of AHIC, Jonathan Worsley: “To be able to bring together these four major hospitality investment communities for the first time, at our first live, in person event for this sector in the Middle East and Africa post-pandemic, is truly special.

We have created a robust buyer and seller platform teaming with opportunity and developed a unique programme inspired by the key themes of ‘innovation, sustainability and the future. ‘‘ With less than a month until we kick-off AHIC 2021, we are now working closely with our moderators, speakers and sponsors to ensure we spark conversations that will help this resilient and innovative industry rise from this pandemic towards a bright, successful future.’’

The AHIC 2021 programme combines on-stage one-to-one interviews, roundtables, discussions and workshops with innovation pitches, off-stage individual meetings and networking experiences. AHIC 2021 will explore how and when the industry can return to the status quo and in addition to the focuses on the different investment communities present at this year’s AHIC – those from Saudi Arabia, Africa and the global restaurant sector and the Middle East at large – there will also be numerous plenary sessions that tap into the high level issues impacting hospitality investment across the board.

Worsley further stated that: “AHIC 2021 has been in the planning for a long time now. Over the course of this year, in all our conversations with our Advisory Board, speakers, sponsors and delegates, one thing has been crystal clear: people are ready to meet, eager to share, and excited to do business”.

