Investors in banks’ stocks gain N29bn in July

Shareholders in banks quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative gain of about N29 billion during the month of July 2021 following positive market sentiments the local bourse witnessed during the month. Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded gain of N29 billion or 1.12 per cent to close at N2.617 trillion in market capitalisation on the last trading day of the month as against opening figure of N2.588 trillion at the beginning of trading on July 1, 2021. Analysts at Cordros Capital said in the banking sector, key players demonstrated a commendable level of resilience de-spite the peculiar circumstances of the relatively weak and riskier environment and increasingly tight liquidity positions.

“We expect a combination of improved fixed-income yields and relatively stronger risk asset creation, FX revaluation gains from the adoption of the I&E window rate and strong balance sheet management to support performance for the financial period,” they said.

They noted that considering the peculiarity of last year, both global and local banks were largely conservative in risk asset creation following the increased risks from the weakened economic and business environments. “However, there has been an improvement in risk asset creation as reflected in the increased credit to the private sector – up 10.1 per cent y/y to NGN31.82 trillion in April 2021, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria. Total loans to the private sector advanced by 4.4 per cent q/q in Q1-2021 and 12.0 percent y/y.

“Understandably, some caution is still being exercised in ramping up risk assets considering the overall risk environment, especially in the absence of the regulatory forbearances on loans that moderated the impact of the pandemic on asset quality last year (non-performing loans as at FY-2020: 4.7 per cent vs FY2019: 5.5 per cent). “A clearer representation of the admonitory note surrounding the lingering effects of the pandemic is reflected in the cost of risk, which remained flat (at 0.7 per cent y/y in Q1-2021) despite an increase in total loans, therefore highlighting the higher impairment charges recorded. “In contrast to last year, we expect loan write-offs and restructuring to reflect current realities better. Consequently, we expect NPLs to edge higher by FY-2021 as already indicated (Q1-2021: 4.8 per cent; FY-2020: 4.7 per cent).

“However, as risk asset creation accelerates at a faster pace in the medium term, we expect that players’ ability to defend their asset quality would stem from tilting weights in the portfolio book to prioritise sub-sectors like telecommunications, transportation and agriculture that have remained resilient amid the tepid recovery conditions.

“We highlight that the extent of risk management reflected in loan recovery capabilities would be increasingly important for banks in 2021 when considering the implication of higher NPLs on dividend payout ratios and, consequently, investors’ sentiments. “Loans to the private sector increased, which as a standalone should have ordinarily resulted in higher aggregate net interest income across the sector,” they said.

