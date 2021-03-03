Investors in banks’ stocks lose N291bn

Shareholders in banks quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative loss of about N291 billion during the month of February 2021. This loss was due to massive profit taking and low sentiment to concerns about the rising yields in the fixed income market. This is in sharp contrast to the upward performance of the stock market in January when the sector gained N220 billion as a result of low yields on TBs.

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded loss of N291 billion or 9.71 per cent to close at N2.706 trillion in market capitalisation on the last trading day of the month as against opening figure of N2.997 trillion at the beginning of trading on Feb-ruary 1, 2021. Analysts attributed the drop in the indices to profittaking by investors, saying the trend may be sustained as investors continue to leverage the appreciation recorded in the month of January. Again, the NTB auction results wherein stop rates rose by an average of 254bps to 3.67 per cent (from 2.33 per cent at the last auction) also weighed on investors sentiment. Investment analysts explained that apart from the rising yields in fixed income, profit taking by investors also played a part in dragging the local bourse down.

David Adonri, Managing Director/CEO, Highcap Securities, explained that the equities market responds to macroeconomic realities, saying that “declining yield in debt and high macroeconomic li-quidity drove the equities market up in January, but in February, the situation is different.” Though he said that the main driver was now corporate disclosures, he asserted that many investors are apprehensive that corporate fundamentals may not justify the rally in equities. According to him, “as a result, investors are adopting defensive strategies until proved otherwise by stocks which will meet or surpass expectations.”

He observed that the market may also be experiencing some correction, arguing that the last appreciation was too excessive. Also, Mallam Garba Kurfi, Managing Director/CEO, APT Securities and Fund, attributed the bearish trend to profit taking activities, saying that February has eroded gains made in January in the last three consecutive years in 2019, 2020 and now 2021 despite changes made by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in its financial reports filling rule where companies are made to release their management account for the fourth quarter before declaration of audited accounts. Agreeing with them, Mrs. Toyin Sanni, Group CEO, Emerging Africa Capital Group, said: “The increasingly attractive yields in the fixed income market were definitely a huge factor in the downturn of the equity market.

The next most important factor is profit taking. “Considering that the NSE was the best performing stock market in the world in the year 2020, it is only natural that investors will begin to realise some of their profits. “Also, the release of not-soimpressive companies’ full year performance reports for 2020 characterised by the COVID-19 pandemic is also a major factor.”

Like this: Like Loading...