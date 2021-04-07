Business

Investors in banks’ stocks lose N92bn

Shareholders in banks quoted on the main and premium boards of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative loss of about N92 billion during the month of March 2021 following massive profit taking and negative sentiments for concerns about rising yields in the fixed income market.

 

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded loss of N92 billion or 3.4 per cent to close at N2.614 trillion in market capitalisation on the last trading day of the month as against opening figure of N2.706 trillion at the beginning  of trading on March 1, 2021.

 

Analysts attributed the drop in the indices to profit taking by investors, saying the trend may be sustained as investors continue to leverage the appreciation recorded in the month of January. Investment analysts explained that apart from the rising yields in fixed income, profit taking by investors also played a part in dragging the local bourse down.

 

David Adonri, Managing Director/CEO, Highcap Securities, explained that the equities market responds to macroeconomic realities, saying: “Declining yield in debt and high macroeconomic liquidity drove the equities market up in January, but in February, the situation is different.”

 

Though he said that the main driver was now corpo-  rate disclosures, he asserted that many investors are apprehensive that corporate fundamentals may not justify the rally in equities. He said: “As a result, investors are adopting defensive strategies until proved otherwise by stocks, which will meet or surpass expectations.”

He observed that the market may also be experiencing some correction, arguing that the last appreciation was too excessive.”

 

Speaking in the same vein, Mallam Garba Kurfi, Managing Director/CEO, APT Securities and Fund, attributed the bearish trend to profit taking activities, saying that February had eroded gains made in January in the last three consecutive years in 2019, 2020 and now 2021, despite changes made by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in its financial reports filing rule where companies are made to release their management account for the fourth quarter before declaration of audited accounts.

 

Agreeing with them, Mrs. Toyin Sanni, Group CEO, Emerging Africa Capital Group, said: “The increasingly attractive yields in the fixed income market were definitely a huge factor in the downturn of the equity market.

 

The next most important factor is profit taking. “Considering that the NSE was the best performing stock market in the world in the year 2020, it is only natural that investors will begin to realise some of their profits.

 

“Also, the release of not-soimpressive companies’ full year performance reports for 2020 characterized by COVID-19 is also a major factor.”

Business

Flooding: NAIC AFAN agree to insure 40m farmers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) has revealed that it will partner with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) on improving insurance cover for farmers across the country. According to the agency, it is set to insure over 40 million farmers across Nigeria against disasters such as flooding. Managing Director of NAIC, Mrs. Folashade […]
Business

Nigeria benefits from IFC’s €20m mobility investment

Posted on Author Hassan Taiwo

IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is investing in the global mobility platform,Bolt, to help expand access to mobility and delivery services in underserved urban areas in Africa and Eastern Europe, including South Africa, Nigeria and Ukraine. IFC’s €20 million investment and advisory services will help Bolt expand mobility solutions that create earning […]
Business

Forex scarcity persists amid clampdown on speculators

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

With the economic activity in the country rebounding, following the gradual lifting of coronavirus (Covid-19) restrictions, the acute foreign exchange shortage in the country seems to be getting worse, even as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intensifies its clampdown on suspected speculators, findings by New Telegraph show. Although the naira appears to have stabilised […]

