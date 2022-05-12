Business

Investors in equities gain N557bn

Posted on

The equities market closed, yesterday, on a positive note to reverse previous day’s bear run. The market performance indices, NGX ASI, appreciated by 1.99 per cent with market breadth closing positive with 44 gainers against 28 losers. The upswing, according to market watchers, was driven by bargain hunting activities on the back of undervalued stocks following renewed appetite in anticipation of share appreciation and improvement in full year results. Consequently, the All-Share Index grew by 1,033.04 basis points or 1.99 per cent from 52,838.45 index points last Friday to 51,805.41 while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N557 billion to close at N28.485 trillion from N27.928 trillion.

On the activity chart, the banking sub-sector dominated in volume terms with 86.37 million shares exchanged in 766 deals. The sub-sector was enhanced by activities in shares of Jaiz Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc. The premium sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Zenith Bank Plc and UBA Plc, followed with 71.15 million units traded in 2,052 deals. In all, investors exchanged a total of 417.38 million units in 7,255 deals.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Okomu Oil Plc and CWG Plc led the gainers by 10 per cent each to close at N205.70 and 99 kobo per share respectively, while Champion Breweries Plc followed with 9.93 per cent to close at N4.43 per share and MCNICHOLS Plc with a gain of 9.90 per cent to close at N1.11 per share. On the low side, Ikeja Hotels Plc and BUA Foods Plc led losers by 10 per cent each to close at N1.17 and N56.70 per share respectively, while Eterna Plc followed with 9.92 per cent to close at N6.54 per share. NNFM Plc trailed with 9.50 per cent to close at N9.05 per share.

 

Our Reporters

