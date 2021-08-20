nngx
Business

Investors in stocks gain N512bn in six days

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Trading on equities at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recorded a gain of N512 billion within six trading sessions as investors continue to increase their buying pressure, especially on blue-chip stocks. Positive sentiments had returned to the local bourse as the gradual release of H1 corporate earnings bolstered buying interests in dividend-paying stocks. Statistics available to New Telegraph showed that activities at the NGX, which opened trading on August 9, at N20.094 trillion in market capitalisation and 38.567.26 in index, closed on the sixth day at N20.606 trillion and 39,550.36 index points, hence earning gain of about N512 billion or 2.5 per cent.

Market analysts believe the renewed sentiment in the local bourse has also grown following crave to increase capital gains on the back of low prices of stocks owing to upset in the financial market. Analysts at Codros Capital, while reacting to the development, said: “We believe inves-tors will digest the flurry of earnings released this week to gauge the extent of improvement in company’s fundamentals given the tepid recovery in macroeconomic conditions. “As a result, we expect portfolio rebalancing activities into cyclical stocks and positioning in dividend-paying stocks to shape market performance in the week ahead.

With the MPC meeting out of the way, we believe developments in the macroeconomic landscape and corporate actions will shape the direction of the local bourse.” To analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited, “in the new week, we expect the equities market to trade positive as investors position in stocks of companies that printed positive financial results in H1 2021 as well as those likely to give interim dividends.”

Recall that equities ended the month of July 2021 on an impressive note as investors increased their buying pressure, especially on blue-chip stocks. Activities at NGX, which opened the trading month at N19.760 trillion in market capitalisation and 37.907.28 in index at the beginning of trading on July 1, 2021, closed the month at N20.083 trillion and 38,547.08 index points, hence has earned a monthto- date gain of about N325 billion or 1.7 per cent.

Accordingly, the MTD return moderated to +1.7 per cent, while the YTD loss increased to -4.3 per cent. Sectoral performance, according to market analysts, was broadly negative, following declines in the industrial goods, which lost -1.3 per cent, insurance with a loss of -1.1 per cent and banking that shed -0.9 per cent in indices, and gains in the oil and gas with +3.8 per cent and consumer goods +0.1 per

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Debt capital: IOSCO issues measures to reduce conflict

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has published final guidance to help its members address potential conflicts of interest and associated conduct risks market intermediaries may face during the debt capital raising process.   The guidance also seeks to address some specific concerns observed by certain regulators during the COVID-19 […]
Business

FG plans commercialisation of agriculture for food security

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Amid concerns over the assurance of Nigerian food security levels in the wake of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Federal Government has restated its plan towards commercialising agriculture in the country to boost food production. Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, who made this known in an interview in Abuja […]
Business

Premium Pension honours members for embracing mobile app

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Premium Pension Limited has rewarded its members across the country who emerged as the first to download the company’s Multichannel Mobile App recently.   A statement by the firm’s Head, Corporate Communications, Aliyu Mohammed Ali, said the initiative was a strategic plan aimed at enhancing customer service and providing premium experience to the company’s […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica