Investors inject $313.5m into 10 Nigerian start-ups

Funding rises by 895%

Confidence in Nigerian start-ups continues to grow as investors injected a total of $313.5 million into the country’s young innovative companies in February, New Telegraph has learnt. The funding, which was secured from both local and foreign investors was channelled into 10 start-ups that have demonstrated the capacity to grow their businesses. The funds raised by the start-ups in February represented 895 per cent growth over what they secured in the preceding month. Earlier in January, Intelligence report by the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), indicated that six of the country’s start-ups had raised a total of $31.5 million from foreign and local investors.

Leading the funding rounds for the month, Africa-focused fintech firm, Flutterwave raised $250 million in its single-biggest funding round to date, valuing the startup at more than $3 billion, asit targetsmergersand acquisitions, and a growing existing customer base.

The latest funding round was led by investors including Facebook Inc co-founder Eduardo Saverin’s venture capital firm B Capital Group and Boston-based hedge fund Whale Rock Capital Management. According to the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Olugbenga Agboola “the funding gives Flutterwave the much-needed support to deliver on our plans to provide the best experience for our merchants and customers around the world.” In the same month, Reliance Health, an emerging markets-focused digital healthcare provider, completed a $40 million Series B funding round led by General Atlantic, a leading global growth equity investor, with participation from Partech, Picus Capital, Tencent Exploration, AAIC (Asia Africa Investment and Consulting), P1 Ventures, Laerdal Million Lives Fund, M3, Inc., and Arvanitis Social Foundation.

Headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria and Austin, Texas, RelianceHealthbeganoperations in Nigeria in 2015 as a telemedicine-focusedstartup, Kangpe, founded by Femi Kuti, Opeyemi Olumekun, and Matthew Mayaki, and later expanded into a singlefee healthcare provider to better address the complex, evolving needs of patients. Similarly, Moove, the African mobility fintech company, in February, closed a $10 million financing facility from NBK Capital Partners, strengthening thecompany’s mission to democratize vehicle ownership across Africa.

Moove is Uber’s exclusive vehicle financing and vehicle supply partner in sub-Saharan Africa. Founded in 2019 by Ladi Delano and Jide Odunsi, Moove is an African mobility fintech democratizing vehicle ownership by providing revenue-based vehicle financing to mobility entrepreneurs across Africa. Self-acclaimed Nigeria’s first 100 per cent digital insurance company, Casava also raised a $4 million preseed round in the month. This came as the largest preseed for an African insurtech company. Berlin-based Target Global led the pre-seed round, with foreign VCs and angel investors such as Entrée Capital, Oliver Jung, Tom Blomfield, Ed Robinson, and Brandon Krieg participating. In the same vein, Crowd- Force, a Y Combinatorbacked agency banking platform, raised a $3.6 million pre-Series A funding round to increase its Pay- Force agent network threefold this year to deepen its financial service offerings to underserved Nigerian communities. The $3.6 million pre-Series A round, which is split between equity and debt, was led by Aruwa Capital Management with participation from HAVAÍC and AAIC. Another Y Combinatorbackedstart- up, MechoAutotechsecured$ 2.15millionina seed funding round which it claimed was oversubscribed by over300percent. Investors that participatedin the round include Future Africa, Hoaq Capital, Cathexis Ventures, V8 Capital, Silver Squid, and Tekedia Capital.

