Investors jostle for new port development

There is pressure from investors that the Federal Government should hasten the approval to build more deep ports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Following the completion of Lekki Port, investors such as Messrs China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) and China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) are seeking government approval to develop greenfield ports in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states.

It was gathered that their requests wrre being considered by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA). Prior to this, stakeholders had said that development of deep sea ports in the country would impact positively on the economy as bigger vessels will patronise the country.

For instance, the Managing Director of the authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, noted that shipping lines had realised that it was better to bring cargoes to the deep seaports, while smaller vessels transship them into Tin Can and Apapa ports. Basking in the successful completion and take off of the first mega seaport in the country, Bello-Koko said that several requests were being worked on by the authority and ICRC.

He noted that through Public Private Partnership (PPP), additional deep-sea ports would come on board in the next few years. Approval The managing director said that the authority and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) had been inundated with applications from prospective investors to build deep seaports in the country.

Previously, the Federal Government had granted approval for the development of $2.5billion Badagry deep seaport which would be concessioned for 45 years to generate $53billion and provide 250,000 jobs, while NPA said that Bonny Deep sea port in Finima would get its approval this year, saying that preliminary process for that has commenced after identified natural depth of 17 metres. Also, sitting on 275.22 hectares of land, the Bonny Port project will be built by Messrs China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC) on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis.

Moreover, the Akwa Ibom State Government has secured full business case approval from the Federal Government for the construction of 16.7 berth depth Ibom Deepsea Port as China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) expressed interest in partnering with the state government for its construction. Outlook

According to Bello- Koko, “the outlook is positive and promising. Having the deepest port in Nigeria will improve traffic flow in the Apapa corridor, lower freight costs & ultimately lower trading costs. We intend to take advantage of this to recapture transshipment & transit cargoes that would typically call at nearby ports”

The managing director explained that the Lekki deep seaport, which was commissioned by President Mohammed Buhari in January 2023, was a major success story for public-private partnership on infrastructural development under the regulatory guidance of the ICRC. According to him, over $361billion economic impact expected in 45 years from the Lekki deep seaport is put at $1.5 billion assets and $800m on construction on all phases while $361 billion and 169,000 jobs were being projected from the facility.

Advantage Bello-Koko explained that the cost of doing business in any port was not just what the port users pay to the port authority that matter alone. For instance, he said: “You bring in a vessel and the vessel immediately goes into berth and discharge.

The importer will pay less. The ship waiting time is reduced. Instead of the ship waiting for four or five days it is actually spending a day. So there is no payment of demurrage when it comes to the payment of the vessel. “The vessel comes into the port and you have ship to shore crane and rubber tyre gantry that can off load about 45 containers or so per hour, what it simply means is that the speed at which the cargo is discharged is also fast and faster than what we have here in the ports so far.

“For Lekki Deep Seaport, the stacking area is massive. They have a modern technology that makes it very easy to identify containers. Scanning will be done faster, they already have that make it possible for containers to be scanned while it is still on the truck.

“So physical examination is reduced. Instead of spending three to four days doing physical examination as the Customs are doing now, you have electronic scanning. I am trying to show that efficiency on its own will reduce the number of days it will take people to get in their cargo and clear them.”

The managing director further explained that human beings would naturally gravitate towards where the conditions were better and cheaper, adding that there would be reduction in terms of vehicular traffic and cargo congestion unlike Apapa and Tin Can ports.

Bello-Koko said that economies of scale would naturally set in as other logistics are explored to support the ports. Last line Government should provide good incentive that will encourage investor to do business in the country under Build-Operate and Transfer basis.

