Investors lose N16.7bn amid renewed bearish run

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market was, Wednesday, pulled back into negative territory after Tuesday’s bulls’ rally, bringing the All-Share Index down 0.06 per cent to settle at 50,594.97 points. Profit-taking activities in Fidelity Bank (-3.85 per cent), NGX Group (-2.34 per cent), BUACEMENT (-2.24 per cent), NB (-1.15 per cent) and MTNN (-0.09 per cent) weighed down the market’s performance. Gains in the share price of GTCO (+0.25 per cent), WAPCO (+6.18 per cent), and DANGSUGAR (+6.25 per cent) were too weak to retain the market in the bullish-run.

As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 18.44 per cent, while market capitalisation lost N16.76 billion to close at N27.28 trillion. Analysis of Wednesday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions increasing by 45.69 per cent. A total of 121.16 million units of shares valued at N4.17bn were exchanged in 4,369 deals.

MTNN (-0.09 per cent) led the volume and value charts with 10.41m units worth N2.24 billion, while FBNH, ZENITHBANK, UBA and AccessCorp also traded significant volume of shares. Market breadth closed positive with advancing issues outnumbering declining ones. LASACO (+10.00 per cent) led 21 others on the gainers’ chart while LEARNAFRICA (-10.00 per cent) topped 14 others on the losers’ table.

