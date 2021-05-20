Business

Investors lose N301bn as sell pressure deepens

The Nigerian equities market, yesterday, continued its negative sentiment for a third consecutive trading session as investors sustained profit taking to increase capital gains. Key market indicators, the NGX ASI, declined by 1.48 per cent as bargain hunters continued to take profits from gains recorded last week.

The market breadth closed negative with 25 losers against 23 gainers. Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 577.43 basis points or 1.48 per cent to close at 38,445.09 as against 39.022.52 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N301 billion or 1.48 per cent to close at N20.038 trillion from N20.339 trillion. Meanwhile, a turnover of 153.64 million shares exchanged in 3,494 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium subsector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume); with 33.95 million shares exchanged by investors in 998 deals.

Volume in the subsector was largely driven by activities in shares of Access Bank Plc and Zenith Bank Plc. The insurance subsector, boosted by activi-ties in shares of Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc and Coronation Insurance Plc, followed with a turnover of 31.2 million shares traded in 228 deals.

Shares of MRS Plc and Seplat Petroleum Plc led the gainers chart, appreciating by 10 per cent each to close at N12.10 and N682.00 per share respectively. Sterling Bank Plc followed with 9.74 per cent each to close at N1.69 per share while Japaul Gold Plc gained 9.62 per cent to close at 57 kobo per share. On the flip side, shares of C and I Leasing Plc and Airtel Africa Plc led the losers by 10 per cent each to close at N4.50 and N837.00 per share respectively.

