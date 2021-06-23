Investors lose N364bn as NGXASI closes below 38,000bpts

Equities market, yesterday, further closed negative as NGX ASI depreciated by -1.81 per cent to close at 37,847.07 basis points as against -0.27 per cent depreciation recorded previously. Its year-to-date (YTD) returns currently stands at -6.02 per cent. Meanwhile, the market breath closed negative, producing 23 losers as Airtel Africa Plc and Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc top losers against 19 gainers.

The NGX All-Share Index dipped 698.23 basis points or 1.81 per cent to close at 37,847.07 as against 38,545.30 recorded the previous day, while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N364 billion or 1.81 per cent to close lower at N19.725 trillion from N20.089 trillion. Meanwhile, a turnover of 218.27 million shares exchanged in 3.524 deals was recorded in the day’s trading. The premium sub-sector was the most active during the day (measured by turnover volume), with 43.82 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,071 deals. Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in shares of FBNH Plc and Access Bank Plc.

The banking sub-sector, boosted by activities in shares of Sterling Bank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc, followed with a turnover of 24.64 million shares traded in 255 deals. Shares of Fidson Healthcare Plc led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N5.06 per share. Vitafoam Nigeria Plc followed by 9.68 per cent to close at N13.60 per share while Red Star Express Plc gained 9.55 per cent to close at N3.67 per share. On the flip side, shares of Airtel Africa Plc led the losers by 10 per cent to close at N678.00 per share. Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc plunged 7.32 per cent to close at 38 kobo per share while Cornerstone Insurance Plc dropped 7.27per cent to close at 51 kobo per share.

Like this: Like Loading...