Investors lose over N281bn amid sell pressure

Trading activities at the Nigerian capital market has seen investors selling some of their share holdings in highly capitalised equities like Stanbic -9.98 per cent, Nestle’-9.84 per cent, ZENITHBANK -8.25 per cent, Wapco -6.61 per cent, FLOURMILL-4.69 per cent and GTCO -3.57 per cent. This has impacted negatively on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) placing it on track for a third weekly loss in four weeks. The NGX All-Share Index slumped by 1.04 per cent to close at 49,667.14. This loss marks the ASI’s eighth straight decline and its longest losing streak since 11 October 2019.

Consequently, the yearto- date (YTD) return fell to 16.27 per cent, while the market capitalisation shed N281.2 billion to close at N26.78 trillion. The sectoral performance was weak as four of the five indices closed negative. The NGX Banking index, NGX Insurance index, NGX Consumer Goods Index and the NGX Industrial Index fell by 3.54 per cent, 3.19 per cent, 3.77 per cent, and 0.46 per cent respectively.

However, the NGX Oil/ Gas index rose to 0.59 per cent. Thursday’s market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the volume of shares traded decreased by 75.14 per cent to 206.22 million units. The value of the shares also dipped by 4.49 per cent to N3.92 billion. TRANSCORP (+0.99%) led the volume chart with 38.53m units traded, while MTNN (+0.00%) led the value chart with deals worth ₦2.03 billion. Market breadth closed negative at a 2.8-to-1 ratio, with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. LASACO (-10.00%) led twenty-seven (27) others on the laggard’s log while UPDCREIT (+9.23%) topped nine (9) others on the leader’s table.

