Investors not attracted to Nigeria’s CNG- Oil marketers

Major Oil Marketers of Nigeria (MOMAN), yesterday said Nigeria lacks an enabling environment that would attract investors to develop Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the country. Chairman of MOMAN, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, raised the concerns as a panelist at the ongoing 2021 Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) conference in Abuja, while discussing the topic, “What strategies in the mid and downstream sectors will take Nigeria closer to energy self-sufficiency?” Oyebanji, who lamented that private investors were reluctant to replicate the establishment of CNG across the country due to the high cost of the equipment, said although they were seven CNG stations already in Benin-City, investment in the enterprise has been very slow. While disclosing that the equipment required to carry out the operations at the CNG plant were sophisticated, expensive and they were issues surrounding availability and product pricing, he maintained that investors would always prefer to head where there would be a return on their investment not where they have barriers.
FG to reactivate moribund oil, gas support facilities – DPR boss
Mr Sarki Auwalu, Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), says the Federal Government is committed to reactivating all moribund oil and gas support facilities across the country. Auwalu said this was part of the government's effort to increase domestic refining capacity and gas utilisation in order to curb unemployment and poverty in Nigeria.
C'River: We've no resources to handle flood, SEMA cries out
The Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has complained that it lacked office or resources to handle any major flooding case in the state. Asource, whopreferredanonymity, told New Telegraph that since hoodlums during the ENDSARS protesters burnt down its office located inside the Nigerian Chronicle Office, the workers have not settled down but are
APC amends constitution to accommodate Caretaker C'ttee
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has set up a constitution amendment committee to review its constitution to accommodate 'Caretaker Committee'. The Caretaker Committee that was set up last year by the National Executive Committee (NEC) after sacking the National Working Committee (NWC) led by the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is not
