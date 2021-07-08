News

Investors not attracted to Nigeria’s CNG- Oil marketers

Major Oil Marketers of Nigeria (MOMAN), yesterday said Nigeria lacks an enabling environment that would attract investors to develop Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the country. Chairman of MOMAN, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, raised the concerns as a panelist at the ongoing 2021 Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) conference in Abuja, while discussing the topic, “What strategies in the mid and downstream sectors will take Nigeria closer to energy self-sufficiency?” Oyebanji, who lamented that private investors were reluctant to replicate the establishment of CNG across the country due to the high cost of the equipment, said although they were seven CNG stations already in Benin-City, investment in the enterprise has been very slow. While disclosing that the equipment required to carry out the operations at the CNG plant were sophisticated, expensive and they were issues surrounding availability and product pricing, he maintained that investors would always prefer to head where there would be a return on their investment not where they have barriers.

