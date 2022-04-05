Investors scale down operations over 200% rise in AGO price

Some investors and business owners have commenced scaling down their operations, with several others suspending operations over high energy costs and harsh operating environment in the country.

In particular, the Automotive gas oil (AGO), popularly known as diesel, has spiked by about 200 per cent in the last six months in the country as escalating energy costs continue to bite many investors and Nigerian businesses.

A renowned economist and immediate past Director- General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Dr. Muda Yusuf these known at the maiden quarterly press conference on Nigeria’s economy for the first quarter (Q1) in Lagos yesterday

The move, he said, is consequently having dire straits on the country’s economy, with many investors passing on the cost increments onto the final consumers, which is now being visible with the skyrocketing prices of food and goods’ commodities in Nigeria.

According to him, the sudden surge in the prices of energy cost, mostly AGO, which was fuelled by both global and domestic forces, has paralysed Nigerian businesses in all ramifications. Yusuf explained that prices of aviation fuel (Jet A1) and natural gas have similarly skyrocketed and this is creating business instability in the aviation sector for airlines operators amidst the rising JET A1.

On escalating energy costs, Yusuf said: “This has both global and domestic dimensions. Diesel cost has spiked by about 200 per cent in the last six months. The prices of aviation fuel (Jet A1) and natural gas have similarly skyrocketed.

The crisis became exacerbated by the collapse of the national grid leading to a sharp drop in electricity supply from the grid and consequent load shedding. The situation became unbearable for both households and investors.

There were series of blame games among players in the electricity supply chain – the DISCOs, the GENCOs, Transmission Company, the Gas suppliers and the power ministry. “The consequences of these were the escalation of production and operating cost across all sectors.”

Speaking further, the CPPE boss noted: “Cost of transportation, especially haulage costs has similarly spiked because most haulage trucks are powered by diesel. Many businesses were not able to pass on the increase in energy cost to their consumers. Many investors have scaled down their operations, while several others have suspended operations.”

The former LCCI DG while speaking on the country’s foreign exchange (forex) crisis, stressed it was acting as a major headwind to investment performance and economic growth in the last couple of months.

According to him, the worsening foreign exchange crisis reflecting in the sharp and continuous depreciation of the naira exchange rate. He pointed out that major macroeconomic indicators suggest that the Nigerian economy is floundering and is being further weakened by these headwinds.

