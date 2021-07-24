Business

Investors scramble for safety, splash N962bn on savings bond

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Investors in Nigeria’s financial market space have continued to seek safety net for their monies as they scrambled for the FGN Savings Bond issued in July. A total of N962billion was splashed on the two and three years tenor instruments in July with the three years bond accounting for about 65 percent of the value.

Investors who opted for the three years savings bond subscribed for instruments worth about N621billion with the hope to exit with a Coupon or interest rate of 9.35 percent in July 2024 while those who settled for the two years tenor bond invested N341billion for an interest rate of 8.35percent. Total numbers of successful subscriptions is 94 for the 2023 maturing bonds and 211 for the savings bonds maturing in 2024. Meanwhile, considering that inflation stands at 17.75 percent at the moment, it is apparent that investors have settled to pay what experts described as “inflation tax” as they are getting negative returns on their investments in real terms.

According to the Debt Management Office (DMO) who issued the instruments on behalf of the Federal Government, interest will be paid on a quarterly basis to the investors while full redemption is expected on their respective maturity dates in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Savings bonds are a safe way to invest during uncertain times. But in the end, it’s all about balance. While savings bonds are low in risk, they often can’t match the potential returns found in other riskier types of investments. Usually the bonds have interest rates of 7.57 per cent and 8.75 per cent. The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the opening of two Federal Government (FGN) savings bonds for subscription at N1000 per unit. Investors seeking to make money from savings bonds can invest as little as N5,000 and a maximum of N50million.

Our Reporters

