Business

Investors seek safe haven in gold amid global uncertainty

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Global uncertainty has made gold shine brighter despite gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) registering $1.7 billion of outflows in June, according to the World Gold Council (WGC), the second consecutive month of outflows, but down from the $3.1 billion seen in May.

 

 

According to a report by Khaleej Times, the WGC believes that gold will face two key headwinds during the second half of 2022 — higher nominal interest rates and a potentially stronger dollar. However, the negative effect from these two drivers may be offset by other, more supportive factors, including high, persistent inflation with gold playing catch-up to other commodities; market volatility linked to shifts in monetary policy and geopolitics; the need for effective hedges that overcome potentially higher correlations between equities and bonds. In this context, gold’s both strategic and tactical role will likely remain relevant to investors, particularly while uncertainty stays elevated.

 

The WGC’s H2 2022 Outlook says that the rate hikes may create headwinds for gold, but many of these hawkish policy expectations are priced in, and concurrently, continued inflation and geopolitical risks will likely sustain demand for gold as a hedgeThe underperformance of stocks and bonds in a potential stagflationary environment may also be positive for gold.

 

Investors face a challenging environment during the second half of 2022, needing to navigate rising interest rates, high inflation, and resurfacing geopolitical risks. In the near term, gold will likely remain reactive to real rates, driven by the speed at which global central banks tighten monetary policy in an effort to control inflation. Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy, Saxo Bank, said: “We believe that hedges in gold against the rising risk of stagflation together with traders responding to the highest level of inflation in 40 years, as well as turmoil in stocks and cryptos, are some of the reasons why gold has not fallen at the pace dictated by rising real yields. With that in mind, we are watching what investors do, not what they are saying, through the ETF flows. “During the past month when gold traded between $1787 and $1878, total holdings in bullion-backed ETFs have held steady within a narrow 13 tonnes range of around 3,265 tonnes. Any major (negative) change is needed for us to reduce our long-held bullish view on gold, and with that also silver.” Global gold ETFs registered 28 tonnes ($1.7 billion) of outflows in June. This was the second consecutive month of outflows, following the 53t that left these funds in May. While the recent flows were enough to push Q2 into net outflows of 39 tonnes ($2 billion), year-to-date net inflows remained positive at 234 tonnes($14.8 billion). Total holdings at the end of June stood at 3,792 tonnes ($221.7 billion), up six per cent year to date. North American and European funds were the only regions to see outflows in June. North American holdings fell by 26 tonnes ($1.5 billion), with outflows dominated by the largest and most liquid US funds. Intense focus on the future pace of interest rate hikes and a stronger U.S. dollar was the primary head-  winds for gold investment. European funds saw more modest outflows of 4tonnes ($245 million), concentrated in Switzerland, Germany and France. Despite the gloomy economic outlook for Europe, with record inflation and rising sovereign borrowing costs, the European Central Bank indicated it will raise interest rates in July – the first hike in more than 11 years – which weighed on sentiment. In the UK, holdings were up $205.4 million even as the Bank of England increased interest rates for a fifth straight month. Holdings in Asia rose fractionally (one tonne, $66.1 million). In China, the range-bound gold price and local equity strength discouraged greater levels of gold ETF investment. In India, minor net inflows continued in June, primarily driven by market volatility and a depreciating rupee attracting investment into Indian gold ETFs. Holdings in other region were virtually flat month-on-month.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Investors scramble for safety, splash N962bn on savings bond

Posted on Author Bamidele Famoofo

Investors in Nigeria’s financial market space have continued to seek safety net for their monies as they scrambled for the FGN Savings Bond issued in July. A total of N962billion was splashed on the two and three years tenor instruments in July with the three years bond accounting for about 65 percent of the value. […]
Business

Planned protest against Customs’ Modernisation Project fails

Posted on Author Reporter

  A secretly planned protest targeted at the Customs Modernisation Project has reportedly hit a brick wall. The planned protest was reportedly aimed at disrupting the project which is focused on reforming the Nigeria Customs Service and extending the focus of the Comptroller General of Customs to weed out corruption in the process, will have […]
Business

ShopRite to exit Nigerian market after 15 years

Posted on Author Reporter

Giant South Africa supermarket chain, ShopRite is leaving Africa’s biggest market, Nigeria, 15 years after it opened shop in the West African country. The announcement by ShopRite came months after another South African brand, Mr Price, exited the market. International supermarkets (excluding Nigeria) contributed 11.6% to group sales and reported 1.4% decline in sales from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica