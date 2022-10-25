Business

Investors showing interest in Ajaokuta Steel Company– Minister

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has said that five foreign investors and three Nigeria mining production companies have shown interest in the acquisition of Ajaokuta Steel Company, which is located in Kogi State.

Speaking during the 93rd Annual Anniversary of Government College Ibadan Old Boys Association held at Gbogan in Osun State, he also said vetting of the interested investors would end in No-vember 2022. He explained that the ministry had sought the assistance of a private consultancy company to select the best out of the interested investors.

The minister also said the Federal Government was close to privatising the steel company, adding that at the completion of the process, government would hand over the management, operation and development of the Ajaokuta Steel Company to the best among the investors.

Adegbite said: “We have already employed the transaction adviser, PWC International, they are going to rank these proposals from one to eight, there is room for more.

“We are going to close by the end of November but the transaction adviser will rank them and the ranking I will need to take it to the Federal Executive Council where the final decision will be taken, whoever is chosen will have Ajaokuta.

 

“People are coming up with different proposals but we will rank them and tell us what is best to go. As I said, the federal government has its own setback in Ajaokuta

 

