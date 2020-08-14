Investors shun cheap stocks as risks pile up

Despite Nigerian stocks signaling better returns than less-risky local debt markets, where rates are at the lowest in a decade, investors are shunning the opportunity, wary of a mix of domestic and external threats. Trading in equities on the Lagos stock exchange slumped 57 per cent in June from a year earlier, figures from the bourse show. According to Bloomberg, pension fund managers aren’t favoring the market either: just 4.9 per cent of N10.8 trillion ($28 billion) in retirement savings assets is invested in domestic equities, compared with 5.7 per cent in January and an average permitted ceiling of 15 per cent, according to pensions commission data. The benchmark Nigerian stock index is heading for an annual decline for the fifth time in the past six years.

Transactions in Nigerian shares by both foreign and domestic investors have been in decline A dire shortage of dollars and a lack of policy reform is keeping foreign investors on the sidelines. Locals are avoiding the market given the poor outlook for the economy because of Covid-19 and the effect of lower oil prices on Africa’s largest producer of crude. Nigerians are also nervous about potential shocks from the naira exchange rate, Simon Kitchen, head of macro strategy at Cairo-based EFG Hermes Research, said in an Aug. 6 note to clients. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. this week said a significant devaluation of the naira was likely in 12 to 18 months to stabilise Nigeria’s external accounts. An exchange rate of 500-550 per dollar should bring about the desired balance, according to Goldman economists, compared with a current rate of about 407. The Nigerian central bank on Aug. 7 reduced its official rate by 5.3 per cent to reflect depreciation during the previous month.

