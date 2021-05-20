Investors tackle NNPC over $3.5bn contract loss to foreigners

…petition reps over exclusion from Cabotage

Ship owner exonerates corporation

Nigerian investors in shipping business have taken their frustration to the House of Representatives following their inability to benefit from $3.5billion (N1. 65trillion) contract jobs in the oil and gas sector under the Local Content Act. The opportunity was created by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMD) from Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and National Petroleum Investment Manage-ment Services (NAPIMS). It was meant to dislodge foreign shipping lines from dominating the country’s coastal shipping and also promote Federal Government’s Cabotage venture.

However, findings by New Telegraph revealed that despite efforts by the local ship owners to get a bite from the juicy contract, the corporation still prefers foreign liners to do the coastal shipping reserved for the local shipping companies. Following the development, Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN) has accused the NNPC of breaching the local content law, particularly because of its failure to create commercial opportunities in the downstream petroleum supply chain for local shippers.

In a protest letter to the House of Representatives, SOAN alleged frustration by the corporation despite meetings held with the management, Senate Joint Committee on Downstream, Local Content and Legislative Compliance. The association said in the letter signed by one of its officials, Dr. McGeorge Onyung, that the country would have benefited in terms of buoyant economy and employment opportunities, if NNPC had obeyed collaborated with SOAN. According to the association, NNPC prefers to award contracts to foreigners instead of local ship owners.

He said: “In line with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is crystal clear that the NNPC is empowered statutorily to create commercial opportunities as an enabler towards the enhancement of country’s capacity in the downstream petroleum supply chain as it has successfully done in the upstream sector of the Nigeria oil and gas industry.

“It is on public record that you pledged to support the indigenous shipping development and tonnage capacity growth in line with the Nigerian Content (NOSICD) Act in order to reverse a nearly 60 years trend of foreign ships’ domination of our maritime industry.”

Onyung wondered why the corporation betrayed the huge trust and confidence the nation’s ship owners reposed in it, adding that NNPC had proceeded to award the coastal aid bunkering vessels service contract to a foreign shipping company, Messrs UNIBROS and 11 foreignflagged coastal vessels. He added that the action was a total breach and impetuous disregard for Nigeria content laws, the Coastal and Inland Shipping (Cabotage) Act and the Presidential Executive Order No 5 to the exclusion of Nigerian ship owners and operators. Onyung noted: “We are delighted to inform you that our members are standing by with Medium Range (MR), Long Range (LR);and Handy-size tanker vessels to meet NNPC’s requirements with short notice, subject to bankable contract terms and payment conditions.”

The president said that Nigerian flagged vessels were made to pay full Customs duty and appropriate taxes on earnings, which foreign shipping companies had continually evaded. He explained: “Ship Owners Association Of Nigeria (SOAN), hereby, registers our protest to this show of bad faith and lack of patriotism displayed by NNPC under your leadership, despite the fact that Nigerian ship owners and operator have demonstrable capacity to operate this contract exclusively, and have expressed willingness to accept freight payment in Naira whereas UNIBROS will only accept US dollar payment resulting in further drain on our extremely scarce foreign exchange resources. “We point out to you sir, that this contract award will result in amplification of capital flight, valued in excess of $100 million annually to the detriment of our economy.”

Giving further insight into the situation, a former President of SOAN, Engr Greg Ogbeifun, however, explained that ships, which move Nigerian crude were tankers of about 300, 000 tonnes, noting that no Nigerian tanker participates in the crude oil lifting. He said: “One of the reasons is that Nigeria is selling its crude on Freight On Board (FOB). This means that it is the buyer, who will nominate the ship that will carry the cargo and if the country is selling its crude on Cost, Insurance and Freight (CIF), it means that Nigeria will sell the crude to you and transport it and then you pay insurance.”

Like this: Like Loading...