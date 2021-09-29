Business

Investors worried as Nigeria’s fish import drops 41.6%

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian fish importers are agitated over the sharp drop in importation from Norway. Findings revealed a drop of 41.6 per cent from N62.5 billion ($125 million) to N36.5 billion ($73.06 million) within the last one year. They noted that lack of access to foreign exchange and the challenges in issuing letters of credit had made importers and exporters to lose a lot from the trade because of the expensive forex in Nigeria.

According to them, Nigerian- Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (NNCC) is working with Norwegian Embassy to attract investment and cooperation for the development of Nigeria’s fishery industry. Senior Advisor, Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kjemprud Jens-Petter, said that Nigeria imported fishery products worth $125 million from Norway annually. He blamed the sharp drop on foreign exchange restriction by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The restriction, according to him, is responsible for the rising cost of stockfish in Nigerian market, which was included in the 44 items not valid for foreign exchange window.

The advisor explained in Port Harcourt that the ban had resulted to inflated cost of stockfish in Nigeria, saying that government should reconsider its forex denial on stockfish imports as the seafood has become a part of the local delicacy. Jens-Petter said: “Norway is not competing with Nigeria in stockfish production and we have raised two points to this argument with Nigerian government officials. “One is that Norway understands that Nigeria needs to grow its own fish industry, to which Norway stands ready to assist Nigeria realise. “But today’s topic is about stockfish, a very particular product, which is enjoyed a lot in Nigeria, and that cannot be produced here due to climate. “So, our argument is that we want to work with the Federal Government to grow our trade and, at the same time, provide assistance for Nigerian fish industry to grow.”

He stressed that the Norwegian Government had expressed willingness to share decades of experience in fish farming and Atlantic fishing and build capacity of local fish farmers. Jens-Petter added that both countries had to work closely to ensure mutually beneficial relations. Norway is waiting on the Nigerian authorities to demand assistance as well as remove barriers on the stockfish trade in the country. According to him, “those suffering are the Nigerian consumers of stockfish, who buy the item at higher price than they should have.” Also, Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Knut Lein, blamed the trade imbalance between both countries on Nigeria’s importation of refined petroleum product from Norway, after exporting crude oil to the country. Lein said that the fishery imports from Norway included stock fish, mackerel and salmon.

He said: “Annually, Norwegian fish exports to Nigeria stand at $125 million and these include stock fish, pelagic fish, mainly mackerel and salmon. “We are interested in expanding our market access and consider the upper market salmon to have further potential. “We believe it would be possible to double our exports, considering the huge Nigerian market and the current recovery of the Nigerian economy.”

The envoy said that his home government, through its organisation, Innovation Norway (IN), was prepared to support and share technical expertise with Nigerian fishing companies in boosting local fish production. He added that the Norwegian Government was also interested in the development and exportation of Nigerian seafood to Norway. Lein stressed that NNCC and Norwegian fish exporters and aquaculture companies had exchanged visits on how Nigeria could also achieve bumper fish production locally.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lagos earmarks N1.2bn matching grants for farmers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In a bid to enhance farmers’ productivity and their linkage to markets by facilitating consolidation of agricultural products, the Lagos State Government through its World Bank Assisted Project- Agro-Processing, Productivity, Enhancement and Livelihood improvement Support (APPEALS) project, is proposing a N1.2 billion as grant to support for 3,000 farmers this year. However, the proposed grant […]
Business

Amaechi mandates Lekki Port stakeholders to commence operations by 2022

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja 

*As mgt pegs project at 55.48% completion The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, Saturday, urged the management of the Lekki Deep Sea Port (LFTZ) Enterprise Limited and other stakeholders to work hard to ensure that the port became operational by mid 2022. Amaechi made the request during an inspection visit to the port by […]
Business

Lafarge to divest 35% shareholding in Continental Blue

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Lafarge Africa Plc yesterday notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange ( NSE) of its decision to divest its 35 per cent shareholding in Continental Blue Investment Ghana Limited. The notice signed by Adewunmi Alode (Mrs.), General Counsel & Company Secretary, Lafarge Africa Plc, noted that the decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Board […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica