Investors worried as Nigeria’s fish import drops 41.6%

Nigerian fish importers are agitated over the sharp drop in importation from Norway. Findings revealed a drop of 41.6 per cent from N62.5 billion ($125 million) to N36.5 billion ($73.06 million) within the last one year. They noted that lack of access to foreign exchange and the challenges in issuing letters of credit had made importers and exporters to lose a lot from the trade because of the expensive forex in Nigeria.

According to them, Nigerian- Norwegian Chamber of Commerce (NNCC) is working with Norwegian Embassy to attract investment and cooperation for the development of Nigeria’s fishery industry. Senior Advisor, Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kjemprud Jens-Petter, said that Nigeria imported fishery products worth $125 million from Norway annually. He blamed the sharp drop on foreign exchange restriction by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The restriction, according to him, is responsible for the rising cost of stockfish in Nigerian market, which was included in the 44 items not valid for foreign exchange window.

The advisor explained in Port Harcourt that the ban had resulted to inflated cost of stockfish in Nigeria, saying that government should reconsider its forex denial on stockfish imports as the seafood has become a part of the local delicacy. Jens-Petter said: “Norway is not competing with Nigeria in stockfish production and we have raised two points to this argument with Nigerian government officials. “One is that Norway understands that Nigeria needs to grow its own fish industry, to which Norway stands ready to assist Nigeria realise. “But today’s topic is about stockfish, a very particular product, which is enjoyed a lot in Nigeria, and that cannot be produced here due to climate. “So, our argument is that we want to work with the Federal Government to grow our trade and, at the same time, provide assistance for Nigerian fish industry to grow.”

He stressed that the Norwegian Government had expressed willingness to share decades of experience in fish farming and Atlantic fishing and build capacity of local fish farmers. Jens-Petter added that both countries had to work closely to ensure mutually beneficial relations. Norway is waiting on the Nigerian authorities to demand assistance as well as remove barriers on the stockfish trade in the country. According to him, “those suffering are the Nigerian consumers of stockfish, who buy the item at higher price than they should have.” Also, Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Knut Lein, blamed the trade imbalance between both countries on Nigeria’s importation of refined petroleum product from Norway, after exporting crude oil to the country. Lein said that the fishery imports from Norway included stock fish, mackerel and salmon.

He said: “Annually, Norwegian fish exports to Nigeria stand at $125 million and these include stock fish, pelagic fish, mainly mackerel and salmon. “We are interested in expanding our market access and consider the upper market salmon to have further potential. “We believe it would be possible to double our exports, considering the huge Nigerian market and the current recovery of the Nigerian economy.”

The envoy said that his home government, through its organisation, Innovation Norway (IN), was prepared to support and share technical expertise with Nigerian fishing companies in boosting local fish production. He added that the Norwegian Government was also interested in the development and exportation of Nigerian seafood to Norway. Lein stressed that NNCC and Norwegian fish exporters and aquaculture companies had exchanged visits on how Nigeria could also achieve bumper fish production locally.

