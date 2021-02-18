News Top Stories

Invictus Obi to spend 10 years in jail for $11m email scam

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A Nigerian businessman, Obinwanne Okeke, was on Tuesday jailed for 10 years by a US Federal Court for masterminding an $11 million cyber fraud on a British company. Okeke, popularly known as Invictus Obi, was accused of engaging in a multi-year global business email and computer hacking scheme that caused a staggering $11 million in losses to his victims,”, according to Raj Parekh, Acting US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, said in a statement after the sentencing.

British Company Unatrac Holding Limited — the export sales office for industrial machinery company Caterpillar — were the victims of an online heist perpetrated by Okeke and his team, who had obtained their login details through phishing emails, the justice department said. “In April 2018, a Unatrac executive fell prey to a phishing email that allowed conspirators to capture login credentials,” according to the statement.

“The conspirators sent fraudulent wire transfer requests and attached fake invoices. Okeke participated in the effort to victimize Unatrac through fraudulent wire transfers totaling nearly $11 million, which was transferred overseas,” the statement added. He flaunted private jets and luxury cars on Instagram. Feds used his posts to link him to alleged cyber crimes Okeke, who was hailed as a promising entrepreneur and appeared on the Forbes magazine ’30 under 30 list,’ had earlier pleaded guilty to the charge in June 2020, after he was arrested during a visit to the US. Okeke, who operated a chain of companies under parent firm Invictus Group — based in Nigeria, was found to have committed a series of wire frauds between 2015 to 2019 along with others. “The conspirators obtained and compiled the credentials of hundreds of victims, including victims in the Eastern District of Virginia,” the US justice department said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Budget: Niger Assembly approves N65.5bn for LGs

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

The Niger State House of Assembly yesterday approved the sum of N65.5 billion as local government areas’ budget. The capital vote was to gulp N19, 613, 761,649, while the recurrent expenditure stood at N45, 926,303,467. While it frowned at the yearly N1 billion internally generated revenue (IGR) of the councils, the Assembly passed the N65,540,065,116 […]
News

Sterling One Foundation partners ‘Today’s Woman’ on Health Workers Fund

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Today’s Woman, a magazine of choice for the woman of style and purpose and her family, has joined forces with Sterling One Foundation to help create awareness all over the world for its Health Worker’s Fund initiative using Giving.ng, a reputable crowd-funding platform. As part of its annual giving month social initiatives, the magazine has […]
News

Post-COVID-19: Osinbajo seeks sustainable curriculum for improved education

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Vice-PresidentYemiOsinbajo, has said there was an urgent need to revise, design and develop suitable curriculum assessments and monitoring systems that would focus on improving the quality of education during Post-COVID-19 pandemic. Osinbajo made the call at the 2020Nigeria’sAnnualEducation Conference yesterday in Abuja, with the theme: ‘Building an Effective, ResilientandSustainable Education System for Nigeria’s during and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica