Invincible Blazers FC aim for the top

The Invincible Blazing FC of Ile Ife is aiming high to be among the best football teams in Osun State and soon enough in Nigeria. As an upcoming team, the Ife-based team is targeting upsets in the next State Federations Cup and also hoping to enter the State League and climb the ladder. Club owner, Jide Onasanya, is putting finish touches to the aspirations of the players and the team to take them up the ladder. Onasanya believes in grassroots development and he is banking on some young and talented footballers in schools to boost the team. “We really have to take one step at a time but we are surely destined for the top. I am happy with the crop of players I have in the team and its one big family and we have one aim in our minds to take Invincible Blazers to the top in Nigerian football,” Onasanya said.”
