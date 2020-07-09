Sports

Invite Saka to Eagles, Ikpeba urges Rohr

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson Comment(0)

Former Africa Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, has urged Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to intensify efforts towards beating England to the allegiance of Arsenal’s wonderkid, Bukayo Saka. Saka has been a revelation for the Gunners this season, having a hand in 16 goals with his 12 assists in all competitions the most from an Arsenal player. Ikpeba wrote on Twitter: “Watching the Arsenal against Leicester City game and I think Gernot Rohr should invite Bukayo Saka to the Super Eagles camp once the paperwork have been concluded.”

While his club career is on the rise with the new long-term contract he signed with the London club, his international career is far from being decided. Born in London to Nigerian parents, Saka has played for the Young Lions U-16, U-17, U-18, and U-19 sides.

However, he is still eligible to represent the three-time African champions Nigeria, although he has to apply for a change of nationality should he decide to switch his allegiance. With Saka’s growing reputation, England manager Gareth Southgate could hand him an invitation to the Three Lions sooner rather than later, but Ikpeba has called for Rohr to act fast. Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery gave Saka his first-team breakthrough, but the youngster has blossomed under Mikel Arteta, becoming a regular in the starting eleven in recent weeks.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Sterling, Foden star as Man City rain on Liverpool’s title parade

Posted on Author Reporter

*Sheffield United sweep Mourinho’s Spurs aside Manchester City, smarting from losing their title, unleashed their frustration on the side who took it from them and they must wonder how Jürgen Klopp’s side had arrived 23 points ahead of them. Pep Guardiola’s stance is that his side must prove itself each time it takes the field […]
Sports

Chelsea-bound Werner bids Bundesliga farewell with double

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

German striker Timo Werner marked his RB Leipzig swansong with two well-taken goals to guide his side to a 2-1 victory at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday. RB Leipzig full-back Nordi Mukiele and midfielder Emil Forsberg spurned glorious opportunities before Werner put his side in front in the 28th minute. The 24-year-old latched on […]
Sports

EPL: Maupay stuns Arsenal with late Brighton winner

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

N eal Maupay scored the winner five minutes into added time as relegation-threatened Brighton clinched a huge win over Arsenal, who once again lost a key player to injury. The French striker showed coolness and class to slot in his ninth and most important goal of the season, give Albion their first league win of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: