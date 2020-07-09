Invite Saka to Eagles, Ikpeba urges Rohr

Former Africa Footballer of the Year, Victor Ikpeba, has urged Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to intensify efforts towards beating England to the allegiance of Arsenal’s wonderkid, Bukayo Saka. Saka has been a revelation for the Gunners this season, having a hand in 16 goals with his 12 assists in all competitions the most from an Arsenal player. Ikpeba wrote on Twitter: “Watching the Arsenal against Leicester City game and I think Gernot Rohr should invite Bukayo Saka to the Super Eagles camp once the paperwork have been concluded.”

While his club career is on the rise with the new long-term contract he signed with the London club, his international career is far from being decided. Born in London to Nigerian parents, Saka has played for the Young Lions U-16, U-17, U-18, and U-19 sides.

However, he is still eligible to represent the three-time African champions Nigeria, although he has to apply for a change of nationality should he decide to switch his allegiance. With Saka’s growing reputation, England manager Gareth Southgate could hand him an invitation to the Three Lions sooner rather than later, but Ikpeba has called for Rohr to act fast. Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery gave Saka his first-team breakthrough, but the youngster has blossomed under Mikel Arteta, becoming a regular in the starting eleven in recent weeks.

Like this: Like Loading...