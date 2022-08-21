Invocation of no-work-no-pay doctrine’ll check ASUU’s incessant strikes, others –Education Minister

Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, in a recent interaction with newsmen at the Presidential Villa addressed contentious issues in the nation’s education sector, particularly the lingering strike action by Academic

Are the Boko Haram and ISWAP people not achieving their goals of stopping education with the government shutting down schools each time there are threats of attacks?

Well, I don’t think I’m the right person to answer that. I’m Minister of Education and ISWAP and Boko Haram represent ignorance. So probably if there is a way you can get to them, you can ask them. I think we closed only one school in initially in Kwali because there were some activities of bandits just around the school. And we felt it is better to err on the side of caution.

And we transferred the males to Apo Federal College and the females to Warri. I think if you really want to be realistic, at this time, when the response has not been made, it is better to shut a school than just allow it to remain open and then attack will come and you know, it will happen. Ministry of Education is working with the security forces and the entire government machinery.

Whenever it is safe, schools will not be closed. But I think the one that happened in Kwali is something that I can defend.

What efforts have you been making to ensure the resolution of the ASUU strike and has the government adopted UTAS as a new payment mode?

You repeated whether the government has approved UTAS. Government has not approved UTAS What I know is that a committee has worked and tested all the three platforms: IPPIS, UTAS, UPPS and the preliminary results showes that these two new ones are better than IPPPIS in so many respects. But the decision of government will depend on what ultimately is given in the report that is being readied now.

There are many parameters the technical field people tested these three platforms. The only one I can remember is Stress Test. There are many tests and scores given and on balance, you find that the UPPS and UTAS outscored IPPIS. Let me just make a general comment on what is going on.

I know in your minds, probably everyone would have a question about what is going on the negotiations. I have six unions I’m dealing with: ASUP, that is the Association of the Polytechnic; then I have COASU, for colleges of education; Academic Staff; then I have NASU. I have SSANU, I have NAAT. Recently, we had a meeting with the President.

During the meeting, that was when education demanded to start leading the negotiations. I don’t want to tell you, what led to education not doing so. And this was granted. And you’re all here. I think one source, you still haven’t named him or her, came to tell you that the President has given two weeks ultimatum to the Minister of Education.

The President never gave me any deadline. So I know, I promised that I could do it within the shortest possible time. And for your information, one week after that pledge, I had already finished my job because I had given all the union’s the offer made by government, and I want to tell you, in principle, all of them accepted it. The only exception was ASSU that gave me two other conditions, which I told them that this will not be acceptable to government that I had to report back and it was turned down.

And I called the Briggs negotiation committee two days ago and told them this is the stand of my informal contract with ASUU, please, they should go and continue the negotiation. Let ASUU tell them their official position now. They met yesterday and day before yesterday, and that ASUU consulting the people on campuses, whether to call it off. Let me seize the opportunity to commend ASUP.

You know, ASUP were on strike, they called it off at the time I was given this opportunity, they were threatening to go back on strike. I made them withdraw the threat, because they’re not on strike already. And they agreed they will do it. The next, I met the the College of Education Academic Staff Union, they’re on strike already. I give them the offer of government and this is a final offer.

There is no need to negotiate it is either you accept it or you say no. And they accepted it. But you know the mechanism of acceptance, it is not that they will just tell me ‘okay, the strike is called off’ and that is what is happening with NASU. I met NASU, I met SSANU and they have accepted that they need time to go and tell the unions and that is what they are doing.

So, I can tell you within the next one week, these five unions will call up the strike. But I cannot say the same for ASUU because what they’re asking is they can accept this if the federal government will agree to pay the salaries for the month they have not worked. And I told them the federal government will not.

What is the status of the Almajiri schools in the north and what are you doing to address issue of outof- school children?

I think the conception of elementary schools probably and how to run it were not properly done by the government we inherited. But I know right now they have been incorporated into our schools. On influx of Almajiris into Abuja, it is not a question for the Federal Ministry of Education. There are now about 6 million out of school, probably some of them are trooping here. But certainly there should be government policy to stop the movement of Almajiri anywhere. I think provi sions should be made for instructing them where they are.

What are you doing about delapidated structures in the the federal colleges

Ans: Actually, infrastructure in the entire country when Buhari came into power was either dilapidated or dilapidations. And I think we have spent the last seven years trying to do the best that we can to address the situation. So, probably the situation is so much in the schools we visited, the work that has been done, you have not seen or that this government has done more than any government. i can give you the statistics if you ask for it in rehabilitating schools at all levels

Question: You said about 6m children were out of school but in May this year, UNICEF said the actual number of out of school was over 10 million. Can you clarify this?

Is there anything in this round of negotiation that will put an end to the issues being addressed? Ans: The figures that you quoted, you quoted from UNICEF. Now with the new UBEC and what the UBEC is doing with the census figures, the Minister of Education in Nigeria would rather go with its own figures.

I’m not saying that when I said we have reduced and the number is now 6 million I said there are things happening in Zamfara; things happen in Borno, things happen in Katsina are still pushing some students. So it’s not an absolute figure, but I will not work with the figures of the World Bank, UNICEF or UNESCO.

Question: With closure of schools, not only in Abuja but in other places, is it now safe for students to return to schools and is there anything in this round of negotiation that will put an end to the issues being addressed?

Ans: On what the government is doing to stop strikes, I think the stand government has taken now not to pay the month for which no work was done; I think this is the only thing that is in the hands of government to ensure that there is penalty for some behaviour like this.

So, I believe teachers will think twice before they join strikes if they know at the end they are not going to be paid. And the federal government is not acting arbitrarily; before, it was some magnanimity on his part. There is a law that says if there is no work, there will be no pay for it. I believe this will be a very strong element that will deter many from going on strike. The safety of a particular institution cannot be generalized. If people in Jigawa find out that it is not safe, probably somebody in Kano is finding it safe.

So I think it is for the governments to decide whether it is safe for their schools to open or not. In the FCT, immediately you find that the situation the security personnel on the campuses cannot handle it and you don’t feel that there will be rapid enough response to come and tackle them before they attack, I think closing the schools is a reasonable option.

How will the university students be compensated because they are the worst hit with the ASUU strike and how will JAMB handle backlog of students waiting for admissions into the universities considering the lingering strike?

On the students being the worst hit, I think we are all hit by this. Perhaps because they have to spend an extra year or extra two years, you could say that they are worst hit but it’s a national problem. I think if you if you had a chance, or the capacity to measure the effect of that on the economy, you will find out that the economy is also affected. Parents are also victims. Some parents depend on their children to pass out of school to take care of them. So I think it’s a loss for the nation, don’t say to the students alone.

As far as I know, JAMB will administer examinations, the results will be out and students will use that result to get admission into universities and nothing has changed. On compensation, compensate who?

Who do you assume will compensate? The federal government? No! probably you should take the leaders of striking unions to court to pay them. Yes, probably the court will will award damages, and then we’ll see how they pay.

What are you doing to strengthen the National Commission for Normadic Education?

The problem we have in nomadic education is like the problem I had when I came with my journalistic exuberance into government. And I believed, let’s say, an emergency will be declared, I know I said it here. But on reflection, reflection, not by me, but by a government, we found that declaring emergency is more of a matter for states.

And so my effort was directed at states. When I presented my memo to council, I was asked to go and present it to the National Economic Council.

And I presented the paper three times trying to convince state governments to see the wisdom in declaring an emergency, at least in the primary schools. And then that will strengthen the hand of government, even if by way of intervention to help the states to rescue primary schools because whatever, as Minister of Education, I’m able to do here will amount to nothing if the foundation of the education system is already rotten.

Though our primary schools and our legacies is about governance, especially in the northern states, which is as if they are looking for power to destroy education at the primary school level. Except for few, I don’t think there’s any governor who has a good story to say about primary education.

And nomadic education, the federal government is only making intervention. So unless we have full cooperation from the states, I think achieving the objectives of non medical education will take a long time to come. And I hope states will change the attitude.

What’s the current status of the four Colleges of Education that were upgraded to Federal Universities of Education in 2015 upon which action was suspended?

The positions still remains the position of the federal government. It has decided to dis-establish them. And unless that has changed, nothing is going to happen. Why, in your opinion, is ASUU interested in delapidation of government infractures that does not directly affect their welfare and how will IPPIS address their concerns about sabbatic?

Ans: You know, if you are an intellectual you will worry about things that are not directly affecting you. You may want to change society, and you will, in the process have to sacrifice your own interests and even your life. I don’t know, this may be motivating some people in ASUU.

But the question is whether based on that they will go on strike. And that is the question the nation is asking. I’ve always maintained that I know the leaders of ASUU and I’m very close to some of them, and I believe I can testify to the patriotism in many of them.

As far as I’m concerned, it is up to them to believe whether the issue of revitalization is something that should take them to strike because it will have repercussions on them.

But also, I think we should moderate how we look at this; schools should certainly be revitalized. So whoever is not revitalizing schools is probably leaving out something. So I think it’s a question that it is a personal thing. On sabbatical? IPPIS is not able to accommodate sabbatical? I don’t believe that there is anything that software cannot be made to accommodate. But the answer I gave you government has set up a committee, the committee has tested them.

So without pre-empting the government, I think I can tell you that the next platform will probably be a combination of both or the best aspects of all these three.

One of their concerns of course is peculiar things to the campuses and one of them is sabbatical leave. I do believe it depends on the expertise of the computer programmer or scientists or software developer to accommodate whatever. I do believe you can accommodate whatever you want accommodate. So, I believe whatever is going to come out ASUU will have at least a different IPPIS depending on what the government says.

And the new salary scale has been given to all the unions and in principle, they’ve accepted. But they told me that their processes, they need to consult their principals, that is the campuses. So right now I believe all the campuses, especially of SSANU and NASU, they are considering this. But as I told you, ASUU is resisting because of their demand that the salary should be paid.

But even then, they are meeting the Brigg’s committee to set their official position. Just one thing that I was reminded even the current IPPIS has been made to accommodate sabbatical. I didn’t know this. Somebody just told me.

