Invoking divine intervention on Nigeria’s challenges

A week ago the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) witnessed a huge gathering of Christian faithful, who decided to seek divine intervention to the many challenges bedevilling the country. CALEB ONWE report

The gathering was held at the Foursquare Gospel Church, Wuse District Headquarters, but the spiritual impacts were undeniably felt beyond the place. The convocation designed to be the church’s annual platform for spiritual reawakening, attracted both believers and non-believers from far and near.

They all came to seek divine help, became and it became an opportunity to wage a consolidated spiritual warfare against Nigeria’s myriad of challenges.

According to the organisers of the event, tagged: ‘More Than Conqueror’, it was an opportunity for both individuals and the nation to receive divine help and a new sense of direction. They noted that the various sessions dedicated to praying for Nigeria, her leaders and the state of affairs, was a divine mandate, without which the Convocation would have been incomplete.

Solemn songs that bear spiritual significance were rendered by different groups adorned in beautiful attires.

According to them, families’ individuals and churches cannot operate effectively in a country, where insecurity and other forms of crimes fester. Despite the fact that participants appeared in their choices dresses, they did not allow the beauty of their apparels to hinder them from demonstrating how much they were disturbed by the country’s multiple problems.

Some of participants at the event, were seen rolling on the floor with tears running down their faces, as they wept and prayed for personal revival. They also pleaded with God to end the persistent kidnapping, banditry and terror ism, which they said, have become existential threats to human life in the country.

They expressed spiritual anger over the situations, which they said have affected so many churches adversely, especially in Northern Nigeria.

Some of the clerics who led their members to the solemn assembly, stated that while Nigeria’s challenges seem to have defied political solutions, the Church has to apply spiritual principles in tackling them. Inside Abuja learnt that the prayer sessions for the country was taken very seriously, because of the organiser’s conviction that prayers hold the solutions that have eluded the political leaders of the country.

The clerics did not only lead prayers for the country, but also expressed their views on the way they believe the government should approach the challenges.

One of the Clerics, Rev. Isaac Komolafe, who is the Northern Regional Coordinator of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Abuja, expressed displeasure that people at different places were calling for separation.

While he did not support such agitations for secession , he ominously faulted Nigeria’s constitution, which he alleged was the root cause of the problems. Komolafe also knocked Nigeria’s political leaders for wasting public funds in the guise of constitution amendment.

He noted that a constitution that promotes injustices and inequalities, need not to be amended, but outrightly changed to something that will galvanise and protect the interest of all. He stated that the secessionists have continued with their agitation, because the political leadership in the country were yet to address the root causes of the problems

The cleric was also of the view that the widespread agitations by different ethnic groups for secession, may not end until the current Nigeria’s constitution, which he said, was jettisoned and not just amended. Komolafe, who called on governments at all levels to wake up to their primary responsibility of protecting the citizens, also vehemently opposed the calls that Christians should take up arms for self defence against the insurgents, bandits and kidnappers.

He urged Christians and other citizens to intensify their prayers for the country, just as he advised them to be more vigilant and security conscious. “The root cause is that we have a bad constitution. We can’t amend it, let’s change it. When we have something that bind us together and it is full of injustice inequalities, the answer is not self defence.

Christians cannot be carrying gun and cutlass, when we have a government. “Self defence is not the answer, because in the place of self defence, we will be killing ourselves. The solution is getting to the root of what is causing the problem in the country,” he said.

The District Oversee, Four Square Gospel Church, Wuse, Rev. Babatunde Idowu, urged Nigerians to do away with ethnic bigotry and be more nationalistic in everything they do.

He said the secessionist agitation would naturally evaporate away, if government live up to its responsibility and citizens embrace God’s principles of love. Idowu also called on those who are promoting ethnicity above the Unity of the country to desist from such divisive tendencies.

“By time we begin to see ourselves as one, the issue of separation would have been solved. If Nigerians imbibe the principles of ‘love your neighbours as you love yourself’ the issue of separation will not arise.

“Everyone of us are from one source, God created only one family and from there came all the various Ethnicities. So, if we understand that then we can live together,” Idowu said.

Inside Abuja observed that while there were several programmes designed to bring revival to the participants, some deserving members were elevated to different positions. Rev. Samuel Osivwemu, the Chairman of the Convocation planning Committee, disclosed that some qualified people were ordained pastors, deacons and deaconess.

According to him, the annual event will remain a platform for spiritual revival, as well as an opportunity to invoke God’s mercy for the country and the world.

