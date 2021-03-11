‘Involve private security firms in tackling insecurity’

Federal Government has been advised to give private security companies the legal right to complement the efforts of other security agencies to tackle insecurity bedeviling the country. The Managing Director of Angels Assurance Security Company, Mrs. Angel Udeogalanya, gave the advice yesterday in Lagos, while addressing journalists on the state of the nation.

Udeogalanya said the Federal Government had done a lot to put an end to various security challenges confronting the country. She, however, said private security companies should also be given the legal right to complement other security agencies in the country in fighting crime. According to her, the police, Army and other security agencies cannot do it alone but the private security companies work with the locals and it is easy for them to penetrate every nook and cranny of any community and get what they want without stress. She said: “There was a time in Festac town, precisely, Sixth Avenue, where we are having a series of criminal cases, my officers and I swung into action and we were able to recover a huge arms and ammunition, such as AK47 rifles, bulletproof vests and different calibres of guns and cartridges.

We handed them over to the Festac Police Station. “After the recovery, nobody recognises us, not even the police or government. If I am not sincere with what I was doing I would have collected money and allowed the criminals to go with the goods.

“After the recovery, I began to receive different threat messages from the owner of the arms. I had to send my kids away, my husband and I were left alone in the house. Thank God nothing happened to us.” When asked about her relationship with the police, Udeogalanya said it was cordial.

She said: “I have a good relationship with the police, we are working together as a team. Also, aside from being a security expert, I am still the chief security officer of my estate at Sixth Avenue.” Udeogalanya added that before she was made the CSO of Sixth Avenue, kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes were rampant. She said: “After I took over as the CSO, with the help of policemen, soldiers and my officers, we were able to bring sanity back to the area. Now the estate is a nice place to live and the residents sleep with their two eyes closed.”

