Metro & Crime

‘Involve private security firms in tackling insecurity’

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Federal Government has been advised to give private security companies the legal right to complement the efforts of other security agencies to tackle insecurity bedeviling the country. The Managing Director of Angels Assurance Security Company, Mrs. Angel Udeogalanya, gave the advice yesterday in Lagos, while addressing journalists on the state of the nation.

Udeogalanya said the Federal Government had done a lot to put an end to various security challenges confronting the country. She, however, said private security companies should also be given the legal right to complement other security agencies in the country in fighting crime. According to her, the police, Army and other security agencies cannot do it alone but the private security companies work with the locals and it is easy for them to penetrate every nook and cranny of any community and get what they want without stress. She said: “There was a time in Festac town, precisely, Sixth Avenue, where we are having a series of criminal cases, my officers and I swung into action and we were able to recover a huge arms and ammunition, such as AK47 rifles, bulletproof vests and different calibres of guns and cartridges.

We handed them over to the Festac Police Station. “After the recovery, nobody recognises us, not even the police or government. If I am not sincere with what I was doing I would have collected money and allowed the criminals to go with the goods.

“After the recovery, I began to receive different threat messages from the owner of the arms. I had to send my kids away, my husband and I were left alone in the house. Thank God nothing happened to us.” When asked about her relationship with the police, Udeogalanya said it was cordial.

She said: “I have a good relationship with the police, we are working together as a team. Also, aside from being a security expert, I am still the chief security officer of my estate at Sixth Avenue.” Udeogalanya added that before she was made the CSO of Sixth Avenue, kidnapping, armed robbery and other crimes were rampant. She said: “After I took over as the CSO, with the help of policemen, soldiers and my officers, we were able to bring sanity back to the area. Now the estate is a nice place to live and the residents sleep with their two eyes closed.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police storm Abuja hotel, evict pilots, others

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Metro (pix: policemen) Policemen from the Force Headquarters have sealed off Stonehedge Hotel in Abuja, which is being managed for Zamfara State by a firm belonging to Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba. The gun-wielding policemen, who stormed the hotel at about 10.12am, ordered 12 pilots and 26 other guests to quit the place. The […]
Metro & Crime

Four FRSC officers rescued, six still with abductors — Official

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal Road Safety Corps has confirmed that four of its personnel who were abducted by bandits on Monday had been rescued with the help of other security agencies. The Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC arrests 10 for internet fraud, recovers cars

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said its Lagos Zonal Office had arrested 10 suspects in connection with computer-related fraud.   The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement.   Uwujaren gave the names of the suspects as Jonathan Daniel Adebayo, Lawal Waidi Seun, Adeosun Joseph, Taiwo […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica