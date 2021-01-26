Involve us in fight against criminal herdsmen – Traditional worshippers beg Akeredolu

Following the rising security challenges in Ondo State in the past months, traditional worshippers in the state Tuesday appealed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to let them be part of the plan to flush out criminals operating under the guise of herdsmen from the state.

The traditionalists under the aegis of Ondo State Assembly of Traditional Religion Worshippers disclosed that with spiritual backing from the gods, the South West region will be free from foreign invaders if approached for the job.

According to them, during a press briefing in Akure, the state capital, Coordinator of the traditional worshipers, Chief Adewale Oso, said they have the spiritual support of the ancestors and Olodumare to cooperate with government to chase out criminals in the state.

Chief Oso, who said their silence all the while was due to the fact that no one had called on them to help find solution to the activities of criminal herdsmen in the state, called for collaboration with the state government for the purpose of applying workable solutions to the menace.

While insisting that it was wrong for the state government to ignore them in the fight against crimes and criminality, he called on Northern elders and elites to embark on massive education of their children.

