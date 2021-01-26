Metro & Crime

Involve us in fight against criminal herdsmen – Traditional worshippers beg Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Following the rising security challenges in Ondo State in the past months, traditional worshippers in the state Tuesday appealed to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to let them be part of the plan to flush out criminals operating under the guise of herdsmen from the state.

 

The traditionalists under the aegis of Ondo State Assembly of Traditional Religion Worshippers disclosed that with spiritual backing from the gods, the South West region will be free from foreign invaders if approached for the job.

 

According to them, during a press briefing in Akure, the state capital, Coordinator of the traditional worshipers, Chief Adewale Oso, said they have the spiritual support of the ancestors and Olodumare to cooperate with government to chase out criminals in the state.

 

Chief Oso, who said their silence all the while was due to the fact that no one had called on them to help find solution to the activities of criminal herdsmen in the state, called for collaboration with the state government for the purpose of applying workable solutions to the menace.

 

While insisting that it was wrong for the state government to ignore them in the fight against crimes and criminality, he called on Northern elders and elites to embark on massive education of their children.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Late night fire razes shops at Ajegunle plank market

Posted on Author Reporter

  Traders of the plank section of the boundary market, at the Ajegunle area of Lagos were still counting their loses as fire gutted parts of the market. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that some shops were gutted by fire late Friday night at the plank section of the market. Mr Nosa […]
Metro & Crime

Nigeria, worse than it was 6 years back, APC Chieftain tells FG, Arewa youths

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

*Says Bishop Kukah should be left alone The fallout over Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah’s Christmas Message has taken another dimension as a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Jonathan Vatsa has advised the Federal Government and the Arewa youths to leave the clergyman alone and address the issues he has raised on the […]
Metro & Crime

25 die of coronavirus in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State yesterday said about 25 people had been killed by coronavirus in the state. The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Daniel Umezuruike, disclosed this in Abakaliki, during a press briefing to mark the World Breastfeeding Week. He advised phone users to disinfect their phones intermittently against COVID-19. Umezuruike noted that the state had recorded about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica