Inyang: 2020 defied power of science, human predictions, deserving Thanksgiving to God

With the inexplicable challenges of year 2020, defying all human predictions and the power of science, Christians, deserve to thank God for life and all accomplishments.

The Minister in-charge of the Church of Christ (COC), No 144 Aka Road, Uyo, Engr Emmanuel Inyang, stated this on Saturday, during the 2020 Praise Service organised by the Ini Ememobong Foundation to thank God for the accomplishments of the organisation within the year.

Engr Emmanuel Inyang, who was the moderator of the Praise Service, himself, the Head of the Directorate of Petroleum in the Ministry of Environment and Petroleum Resources, noted that, there were so many good predictions about year 2020 from different quarters but God proved His omnipotence when all the predictions failed and the power of science, defeated.

“Different people predicted that, a lot of good things will happen in 2020, but God manifested His greatness when all predictions failed and even scientists could not contain the challenges of what came unto the world and mankind within the year,” he said.

With the theme: “Him Alone is worthy of Praise”, drawn from Rev 4:11, Engr Inyang, who is a member of the Ini Ememobong Foundation, said, the Praise Service is anchored on the believe that, God deserves all our thanks, for without God, the Non-governmental Organisation (NGO), wouldn’t have recorded so much achievements on Human Capacity development across the state, as it has done within the just five years of its existence.

In his Admonition, the Minister in-charge of Church of Christ, University of Uyo Community, along Vision Road, Minister John Bassey, speaking on the theme: “The Power of Thanksgiving among the Saints of God”, drawn from Ps 92:1, urged the children of God to make Thanksgiving a part of their lives as it has numerous benefits.

Minister John Bassey, who is also the Principal of Rayfield Secondary School, Uyo, listed the benefits of Thanksgiving to God to include: drawing us closer to God, glorifying God and upholding the providence of God in our lives.

Speaking, the President of the Ini Ememobong Foundation and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong said, he was in the church for the Praise Service to thank God for preserving the lives of the people and keeping the foundation afloat throughout the turbulent year 2020.

The event, which featured the rendition of hymns and choruses by different song leaders, witnessed prayers of adoration and supplication for the Government of Akwa Ibom State, Governor Udom Emmanuel, the Ini Ememobong foundation and different strata of the society.

