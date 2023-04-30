INYF Endorses Wase As 10th Speaker Of House Of Reps

Informed Northern Youth Forum (INYF), the only IT-based northern youth movement covering all 19 northern states, has endorsed its amiable patron, His Excellency Rt. Hon. Ahmed Wase, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, as its preferred candidate for the 10th Speaker of the House.

Amb Yusuf Shamsudeen PNHA, the Director General of the forum, made the disclosure at an endorsement dinner organized on Sunday in Kano State.

Yusuf said the 10th Assembly needed an experienced professional like Wase as the Speaker of the House to build on the massive achievements of Femi Gbajabiamila, the outgoing speaker.

He added that the next speaker must have the proficiency & professionality to carry along all stakeholders & lawmakers despite political divisions & challenges.

“His Excellency Rt Hon Ahmed Idris Wase is a professional legislator who has over the years amassed a wealth of legislative knowledge & experience, as a result, a professional team player and an experienced leader would therefore be needed as the speaker to ensure stability amidst both newcomers and returning members for good & effective leadership.

“He is presently the finest legislator that has built experience and a wall of solid political friendship with other political players across the country’s six geopolitical zones,”