IOC completes advanced sports management course

The Nigeria Olympic Committee Public Relations Officer and others have completed the International Olympic Committee Advanced Sports Management course and graduated as the 5th set for the 2020/2021 session in Lagos, recently.

 

The programme which is to build and promote sport and olympism throughout the world is aimed at updating the knowledge of sports academicians, managers and administrators to enable them adapt to modern techniques of sports administration.

Mr Olabanji Oladapo, Secretary General, Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) while declaring the session closed congratulated all the participants and charged them to put in use all they had learnt from the IOC Management Course.
“Bring your best into use as you have concluded this course and ensure that the dividends of the programme succeeds in your various states, organizations and institutions so that Nigeria will not be left out of emerging global trends in sports management and administration.

