IOC President, Thomas Bach, commends Kienka over new book

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Thomas Bach, has commended Godwin Kienka for his book, Sports in Nigeria – Going Round in Circles. In a letter, dated July 26, Thomas Bach said: “Thank you very much for sending me two copies of your newly released book, Sports in Nigeria – Going Round in Circles, which I look forward to reading. Your dedication and your kind words at the beginning of the book are especially appreciated.” Kienka had dedicated the very topical 404-page book to the IOC President and his team. The dedication which waxed poetic went thus: “This book is dedicated to Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee President and his team for mirroring in unmistakable terms the true spirit of determination, resilience and endurance by successfully staging the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, in spite of the oppositions, protests, ‘super-spreader fears and other financial challenges. “You are a lesson in positivity and undying, unflappable belief in one’s ability to deliver. That again, is the Olympic spirit flying through the storm to meet the sunrise on a white horse back.”
Related Articles
AFN Olympic Trials: Amusan denied chance to set more records
Reigning Commonwealth and African Games champion, Tobiloba Amusan wept uncontrollably as the electronic timer denied her the chance to set at least one of two records looking to be broken at the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), 2020 Olympic Trials Friday taking place at the Sports Ground of the Yaba College of Technology, Lagos. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
HiFL ’22 R16:ATBU, IAUE, UNILORIN grab away wins
ATBU Brave Hearts, IAUE Minders and UNILORIN Warriors have recorded away wins in the first leg of their round of 16 matches of the ongoing Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) season organised by Pace Sports and supported by StanbicIBTC, Bold, LIRS and Indomie Noodles in its fourth active season. The Brave Hearts from the Abubarkar […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FIFA bans CAF President, Ahmad, for five years
Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Ahmad has been banned for five years by the world football ruling body, FIFA, for breaching various codes of ethics. The 60-year-old, a vice-president of world governing body FIFA, has been found to have breached codes relating to duty of loyalty, offering and accepting gifts, abuse of position […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)