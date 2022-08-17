Sports

IOC President, Thomas Bach, commends Kienka over new book

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) President, Thomas Bach, has commended Godwin Kienka for his book, Sports in Nigeria – Going Round in Circles. In a letter, dated July 26, Thomas Bach said: “Thank you very much for sending me two copies of your newly released book, Sports in Nigeria – Going Round in Circles, which I look forward to reading. Your dedication and your kind words at the beginning of the book are especially appreciated.” Kienka had dedicated the very topical 404-page book to the IOC President and his team. The dedication which waxed poetic went thus: “This book is dedicated to Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee President and his team for mirroring in unmistakable terms the true spirit of determination, resilience and endurance by successfully staging the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in 2021 in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, in spite of the oppositions, protests, ‘super-spreader fears and other financial challenges. “You are a lesson in positivity and undying, unflappable belief in one’s ability to deliver. That again, is the Olympic spirit flying through the storm to meet the sunrise on a white horse back.”

 

