IOCs: Assessing local values in recent divestment frenzy

The divestment from Nigeria or reduction of their stakes in the country’s oil and gas sector by some international oil companies (IOCs) has thrown new challenges for the country and opened opportunities for indigenous players, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

Nigeria obviously needs a lot of revenue, including foreign direct investments, to address its socio-economic and other developmental challenges. The country also needs to create employment opportunities for its teeming unemployed or underemployed but highly talented, resourceful and vibrant youths.

It also needs investments to improve technology and other infrastructure in the sector. It is, therefore, unsavoury the current development where some IOCs are either planning to divest from the country or reduce their investment stakes in the sector. Last Tuesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) took over Petroleum’s production sharing contract (PSC) assets of Addax Petroleum Development (Nigeria) Ltd, which belongs to Sinopec, a state-owned Chinese firm. Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), NNPCL, Mele Kyari, and outgoing Managing Director (MD), Addax, Yonghong Chen, signed the closing documents on behalf of the two companies in Abuja on January 31, 2023, according to a tweet by NNPCL.

The development marked the termination of the 24-year PSC relationship between both oil firms. NNPCL in a statement notified that it has taken necessary measures to take over the assets and oversee a clean, amicable, and speedy exit for Addax Petroleum Ltd, operate the asset on an interim basis as a first step and subsequently appoint a competent replacement PSC contractor. It, however, said that NNPCL would continue to remain the concessionaire of the assets in line with extant laws and regulations. It said: “Exit negotiations and formalities have been concluded and NNPC Ltd.

in collaboration with the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, NUPRC, NMDPRA, FIRS, EFCC, and the FCCPC have agreed on the clean and amicable exit for Addax by resolving all the PSC contractual issues, including litigations that culminated in the execution of a transfer, settlement, and exit agreement (TSEA) on November 1, 2022.

“With the fulfilment of the closing obligations by the parties and effective from January 31, 2023, Addax transfers the operatorship of OMLs 123/124 and 126/137 to Antan Producing Limited on an interim basis through the transition period pending the emplacement of substantive replacement PSC in compliance with the directive of Mr President.” Also EquinorPetroleum Refining Company, a Norwegian oil company, recently started moves to sell its 20 per cent stake in the Agbami field offshore in Nigeria, which could fetch up to $1 billion. The company commenced the sale process after signing a deal with Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) in 2022 to extend by two decades the licence for offshore block OML 128, which is part of the Agbami field. The plan to sell its Nigerian oilfield stake is reported to be the latest attempt of the major oil firm to divest operations from Nigeria and to focus on more profitable and newer projects. The company already hired Standard Chartered to assist in the sale of the Norwegian energy major’s stake in the offshore oilfield in Nigeria.

Equinor has been in Nigeria since 1992 and has been utilising one of the world’s largest floating production, storage and offloading vessels had drilled 10 wells with a 40 per cent discovery rate. It had invested more than $3.5 billion in its 20.21 per cent stake in the Agbami oil field and was also a supplier of refined products in Nigeria. The company was founded on June 14, 1972 and is owned by the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy, Norway. Its headquarters is in Stavanger, Norway. There are reports of some oil conglomerates planning to either exit or downsize operations in Nigeria.

Prior to these planned exit, Exxon had reportedly made move to sell shallow water assets offshore Nigeria, but the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, reversed in August 2022 his initial approval of the asset sale to Seplat after the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) declined to approve the deal. There are also reports that TotalEnergies and Shell are also making moves to sell assets in Nigeria. In May 2022, TotalEnergies began the sale of its 10 per cent stake in a joint venture, SPDC. Shell stated as early as in 2021 that it did not view its upstream oil operations in Nigeria as compatible with its strategy to become a net-zero energy business. The oil major company in 2022 put on hold the planned sale of its onshore assets in Nigeria to comply with the ruling of the Supreme Court of Nigeria to wait for the outcome of an appeal regarding an oil spill in 2019.

Commenting on the development, the Executive Secretary, Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr Clement Isong, attributed the frenzy to some issues in the industry.

He said the development had provided fresh opportunities for indigenous operators. He said: “It is an uncertain legal framework. The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) came late. It was not fully implemented. It does not give certainty for the investor who normally will need clarity in the business environment, clarity that is provided by the law. The PIA does not provide that clarity because it has not been fully implemented. “A lot of people are divesting but also there are many people who are still here, especially many of the locals who planned to invest but did not invest. It is only if you are like a Dangote that you can take that kind of risk of such a massive investment when the legal framework does not protect you. You have a Dangote who has built a refinery, we are told for $19 billion, meanwhile, he started building it before the PIA but after the petroleum was policy, it did say that there will be free open market pricing. “But until now, it has not been implemented. So it is only somebody who is also bold and brave as Dangote that can invest because if we do not have that free open market pricing, there are no guarantees that he can recover his cost by selling his product in the country. “So there are many people who are not so bold and brave, who are doing business that need to invest. You need to invest in the depots to upgrade and make them more modern. You need to invest in filing stations in order to make them more modern. You have to invest in trucks for transportation, upgrade and make them more modern, reduce losses, and reduce your costs. “You need to invest in depots, and jetties, there are so many investments that have to be made along the supply chain which will reduce the cost of doing business and improve the safety of doing business. All those investments have not been done because there is no certainty. “The clarity the laws were supposed to bring has not been allowed to take effect. So many investments in gas, for instance, remember because gas overall is supposed to be cheaper than PMS, many people would have invested in improving gas infrastructure, improving their access to gas and their usage of gas. But that has not happened because PMS is still cheaper than gas so the investments in gas that should have happened, and investments in oil infrastructure have not happened. “It is not just that people are divesting, people who were supposed to come in, all the local people that should local money and invest or who are already in talks with foreign investment partners, who are ready to come into the country, as soon as they come and ask what is the legal framework, and they find that there is a PIA and we are not practising what is in the PIA, they would not have the confidence to bring in their money. Nobody would. “So we are not in the best situation right now. As soon as we deregulate, and start practising it, things will change. Remember in Nigeria we separate the downstream and upstream but it is one complete chain. The product comes from the crude oil, it is converted in the refineries and it is transported to the filling stations so it is the same product. So you need investment along the supply chain. You need a coherent and consistent policy from the cost of the product to the tank for everybody along the supply chain for everybody to make an investment.”

Also, a retired Deputy Director of the now-defunct Department of Petroleum Resources, Engineer Sunday Adebayo Babalola, noted that Nigeria’s environment currently does not give confidence for foreign investors to invest in the country. He said: “Nobody wants to put his money in a risky environment. We should recognise and remember that our environment has been risky. The Petroleum Industry Act has tried to solve the problem. The companies are looking at the bigger picture elsewhere. We should reckon that the global economy today is fighting for the same cut from the same purse. So If I am going to put my purse anywhere, I will consider everything. “Here in this country, we make decisions emotionally, not calculative. We take decisions emotionally. Some investors may not put their money in such a country. If I were an investor, I will put my money where there are not too many regulations. I will look for a country where there is not too much insecurity and I will take my money there. “That is exactly what is happening. It is a business decision. Let us face it. They have to take a decision: Do I continue to invest here or do I move somewhere else? So what they did was to say: ‘I am going to move away from the land, I am going to move away from the shallow waters and remain in deep offshore. Look here, the insecurity is not that much, so let me stay there.” Babalola, a formeracting Managing Director of Belemaoil Nigeria Limited, urged indegenous investors to take advantage of the new opportunity He said: “Many of the indigenous players have failed. That is the truth. There are people who have had assets since 2003, 2005, and 2007 and they have done nothing with them. There are bid rounds that were done that 66 were giving out but only one of them is producing today. And many of them were given to indigenous companies. “It is not easy to raise money for such investments. Are you going to be competing with Shell to raise money in the money market or ExxonMobil? There are many things involved. Our leaders and followers have to wake up, that having an oil block or a gas block has not made anybody because you have to raise the money. “They are doing a bid round now. That bid round is not for small people. If I go there, for example, I have to wait for another 10 years before I make money from it and the people who will be going there may not think about that. And what about raising the money? That is if you have the money. And which money market wants to put its money in Nigeria? It is tough. We have to wake up to the realities.”

“It is an opportunity for the indigenous investors to invest, grow the sector and reap from their investments. The sad thing about Nigeria is that both the people in Government and the people out of the government think that once you have oil, you have it all. That is incorrect. “If I had the opportunity as a leader of the country, I will hold serious talks with the IOCs. But we think that since we have the oil, we are made. It is a serious foul,” Babalola said.

