IOCs’ divestment: Opportunity for indigenisation —Seplat Energy CEO

The Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Mr. Roger Brown, has said that in this era of divestments by the international oil companies from Nigeria, indigenous energy companies with the right competences and wherewithal are natural partners to government in the quest to harness oil and gas assets. He made this assertion at the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Divestment Workshop themed, “The Big Sale: Opportunities in the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry from Asset Divestments” held in Lagos on Thursday. The event had industry players, regulators, government, financiers, oil servicing companies, sector analysts and the media, amongst others. Mr. Brown, in his sponsorship presentation dubbed “Our Divestment Opportunities Journey, Lessons Learned, Best Practices and the Success Stories … What’s Next Post Post-Divestment – Vision 2030,” said the IOCs would continue to exit onshore and shallow water terrain of the Niger Delta, noting that the move should be con-sidered as an opportunity for indigenisation, and not a negative for Nigeria. He said indigenous energy companies had a Nigeria investment appetite, and not looking to leave the country, adding that they understand the country risk well and have a more practical approach to macro events with long term investment horizon. According to him, Nigeria accounts for one per cent of world daily oil production, but the potential in the sector remains vast. “The sector players need to work together more collaboratively to ‘grow the pie’. It is a shared risk and shared prosperity scenario. We should work together to grow and monetise the nations resources, particularly when worldwide demand for liquids will fall – at some point,” he added. Mr. Brown explained: “Capital will only travel to and stay in Nigeria when the investment landscape is transparent and stable. Given the uncertainties, investors struggle to value the future –there is always some event that impacts value

 

