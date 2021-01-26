IOCs, others burnt 492.93m gas scuf in one month

VOLUME

223.82bn cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month of September

Oil producers in Nigeria burnt a whopping 492.93 million standard cubic feet (mmsf) of gas in the month of September, 2020.

This is aside the lost of approximately 90.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas recorded by the government and local operators, due to gas flaring in the period from January to May 2020.

A document of the Ministry of Petroleum Resources sighted by New Telegraph at the weekend, which showed this, added that 6.66 per cent of the total gas produced was burnt.

“In the gas sector, a total of 223.82billion cubic feet (bcf) of natural gas was produced in the month of September, translating to an average daily production of 7,460.80million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd),” the document added.

“For the period September 2019 to September 2020, a total of 3,039.05bcf of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,730.35mmscfd during the period. Period-to-date production from joint ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and NPDC contributed about 69.10 per cent, 20.29 per cent and 10.61 per cent respectively to the total national gas production.

“Gas flare rate was 6.66 per cent for the month under review (i.e. 492.93mmscfd compared with average gas flare rate of 5.84% i.e. 439.90 mmscfd for the period of September 2019 to September 2020),” the ministry said.

Out of the 221.91bcf of gas supplied in September 2020, a total of 140.45bcf, it continued, was “commercialized, consisting of 36.37bcf and 104.08bcf for the domestic and export markets respectively.

“This translates to a total supply of 1,212.17mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,469.45mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month.

“This implies that 63.29 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 36.71 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.”

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) had earlier announced in February 2020 the launch of the first phase of the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme (NGFCP), having shortlisted 200 bidding companies following the evaluation of statements of qualification.

The DPR subsequently declared that 45 gas flare sites would be put up for auction in the first phase of the NGFCP.

The department announced in June 2020 that the NGFCP was being delayed by six weeks due to COVID-19 related travel restrictions, thus limiting the involved stakeholder’s ability to access to flare points.

The first phase of the programme is expected to resume once travel restrictions lighten. The NGFCP was launched by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources on December 13, 2016. Subsequently approved by the Federal Executive Council, the programme’s goal is to offer flared gas for sale through a transparent and competitive bidding process, with the underlying long-term objective of reaching zero flaring by 2030.

Through the programme, Nigeria hopes to reduce gas flaring and venting of associated methane while providing an additional revenue stream.

The government and local operators, according to data, lost approximately 90.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas due to gas flaring in the period from January to May 2020. Authorities estimate the financial loss due to gas flaring close to $230 million during those months.

According to Ben Akabueze, Director-General of Nigeria’s Budget Office, gas flaring penalties promulgated in 2018 will be tightened. The revised payment regime will result in an increase in collected revenue from $120 million in 2019 to $270 million this year.

The gas flaring fine for companies, which produce 10,000 barrels of oil per day or more, is now set at $2 per 1,000 cubic feet of gas, whilethe fine for companies producing less than 10,000 barrels a day is $0.5 per 1,000 cubic feet. Justine Derefaka, NGFCP’s Programme Manager, disclosed that proper channeling of flared gas could impact the country’s gross domestic product by up to $1 billion per year.

Furthermore, Derefaka estimates it can “create up to 300,000 jobs, produce 600,000 million tons of liquefied petroleum gas per year, and generate 2,5 gigawatts of power.” Environment and Society Environmental goals are also high on the list of Nigeria’s government’s priorities in the fight against flared gas, which is said to contribute to the production of 49 million tons of carbon dioxide annually.

Nigeria has ratified the Paris Climate Change Agreement and is a signatory of the Global Gas Flaring Partnership (GGFR) principles, a global initiative aiming to reduce gas flaring worldwide.

Globally, Nigeria is ranked among the top ten largest flared gas producers. Aside from environmental concerns, utilization of flared gas has to potential to reduce poverty and improve quality of life. Nigeria is currently the world’s third-largest producer of bioenergy while 80% of its population still depends on charcoal and wood as household energy.

According to Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, who is the Director, Centre for Climate Change and Development, at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, 93 million women die every year due to pollution from traditional biomass cooking.

While reduced gas flaring solves the question of energy poverty in Nigeria, Prof. Okereke also believes it can also help to increase “social and gender equity, poverty alleviation and improve wealth and well-being of some of the poorest population in the country.”

