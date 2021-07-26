IoD elects president

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria has elected Dr. Ije Jidenma as the 17th president and chairman of its governing council.

A statement signed by the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Mr. Bamidele Alimi, noted that Jidenma was elected for a two-year tenure in line with the IoD’s rules and regulations.

She was elected during the Institute’s 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to succeed Mr. Chris O. Okunowo, who retired at the expiration of his tenure. Jidenma obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Psychology with specialisation in Psychometrics from the University of Lagos.

She is the founder and chief executive of Leading Edge Consulting and has consulted for SMEs, indigenous companies, the public sector, multilateral organisations and international non-governmental organisations.

Other officers elected during the AGM, were the First Vice President, Mr. Tijjani Borodo and the Second Vice President, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji.

Ji denma had served as the first vice president of the institute prior to her election as president and chairman of council.

Alimi described her as “an accomplished management consultant and professional.

Earlier on in her career, she had worked in operational capacities as a training and development officer with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) between 1983 and 1986 and as a senior consultant with Price Waterhouse (now PwC) between1986 and 1990.

Like this: Like Loading...