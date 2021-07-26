Business

IoD elects president

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria has elected Dr. Ije Jidenma as the 17th president and chairman of its governing council.

 

A statement signed by the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Mr. Bamidele Alimi, noted that Jidenma was elected for a two-year tenure in line with the IoD’s rules and regulations.

 

She was elected during the Institute’s 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) to succeed Mr. Chris O. Okunowo, who retired at the expiration of his tenure. Jidenma obtained a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in Psychology with specialisation in Psychometrics from the University of Lagos.

 

She is the founder and chief executive of Leading Edge Consulting and has consulted for SMEs, indigenous companies, the public sector, multilateral organisations and international non-governmental organisations.

 

Other officers elected during the AGM, were the First Vice President, Mr. Tijjani Borodo and the Second Vice President, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji.

Ji denma had served as the first vice president of the institute prior to her election as president and chairman of council.

Alimi described her as “an accomplished management consultant and professional.

 

Earlier on in her career, she had worked in operational capacities as a training and development officer with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) between 1983 and 1986 and as a senior consultant with Price Waterhouse (now PwC) between1986 and 1990.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

MAAN: Maize import ban to boost self-sufficiency

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Federal Government’s decision to ban maize importation in the country has been described by the Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) as a great step towards self-sufficiency in food production. The Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has restricted the issuance of foreign exchange (forex) for maize importation. President of the association, […]
Business

Railway: Importers to save N780bn on cargo evacuation

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Movement of 15,000 containers monthly at the seaport will save importers N780 billion when the Apapa-Yaba standard gauge is completed by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) this second quarter. It was gathered that the Apapa- Yaba standard gauge rail project will begin operations at the port before the end of the quarter in order to […]
Business

JAC Motors recording growth in Nigeria, others

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  The year 2020 will most probably be recorded in history as one of the most challenging years the world had to face – the human tragedy of the COVID- 19 pandemic and the devastating impact on business across the globe.   The automotive industry was not spared the subsequent effect of this pandemic, with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica