COVID-19: Ortom approves partial reopening of schools for primary six, JSS3 and SS3

The Benue State Executive Council on Wednesday approved the reopening of schools in compliance with the recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Briefing newsmen shortly after the meeting, presided over by Governor Samuel Ortom at the Government House in Makurdi, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Mrs. Ngunan Adingi said the schools would […]
Gang leader held for terrorising Lagos community

Detectives attached to Lagos State Command have arrested the suspected leader of a dreaded criminal gang terrorising Satellite town and its environs.   The suspect and his gang reportedly launched a fresh attack on some residents of the area, extorted and wounded scores of people. They also destroyed property. A source said two people were […]
Court jails fraudster in Abeokuta, confiscates assets

Justice Ibrahim Watilat of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, has sentenced a fraudster, Festus Gbenga Ajayi, to one year imprisonment for Internet fraud and confiscated his landed property.   The convict was prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a one-count charge of criminal impersonation, […]

