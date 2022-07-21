Iorfa vows to overhaul Lobi Stars for next season

The Vice Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi, Dominic Iorfa, has vowed to ‘restructure, overhaul and transform’ the club for optimal performance ahead of the next season having survived relegation. He also restated his commitment to ensure that he gets the continental ticket for the club. Iorfa who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the club, stated this while briefing sports writers in Makurdi. “Going forward, I want to assure you that the team will be restructured, overhauled and transformed for optimal performance in the next season with quality players and officials including adhering to the FIFA, CAF, NFF and LMC licensing requirements to raise the status with the aim of finishing in the top three that will qualify us for a continental ticket come next season (2022/2023),” he said. “Fighting relegation is like fighting a war. Every resources must be channeled in every direction to win and it is after you have won your fight that you will settle down to count your gains and losers.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...