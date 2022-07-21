Iorfa vows to overhaul Lobi Stars for next season

The Vice Chairman of Lobi Stars Football Club of Makurdi, Dominic Iorfa, has vowed to ‘restructure, overhaul and transform’ the club for optimal performance ahead of the next season having survived relegation. He also restated his commitment to ensure that he gets the continental ticket for the club. Iorfa who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the club, stated this while briefing sports writers in Makurdi. “Going forward, I want to assure you that the team will be restructured, overhauled and transformed for optimal performance in the next season with quality players and officials including adhering to the FIFA, CAF, NFF and LMC licensing requirements to raise the status with the aim of finishing in the top three that will qualify us for a continental ticket come next season (2022/2023),” he said. “Fighting relegation is like fighting a war. Every resources must be channeled in every direction to win and it is after you have won your fight that you will settle down to count your gains and losers.”
Related Articles
Bundesliga: Resilient Bayern stay top after 3-3 draw with Leipzig
German champions Bayern Munich clung on to the Bundesliga’s top spot after holding closest rivals RB Leipzig to a thrilling 3-3 home draw, with Thomas Mueller scoring twice in a rip-roaring contest on Saturday. The result left Bayern on 23 points from 10 games, two more than Leipzig and four ahead of third-placed Borussia […]
World Cup ticket our target at WAFCON – Falcons coach
Super Falcons’ handler, Randy Waldrum, has said the biggest target at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations is to earn a ticket for the World Cup. Waldrum in an interview with NFF TV said he’s delighted with their training and the calibre of players in the squad. ”The two biggest things on my mind […]
GamrX coming boosts Africa’s e-sports market
Africa’s leading esports organization, Gamr has made history with the successful hosting of the first edition of GamrX, giving boost to Esports in the continent. It is a historic tournament created to showcase the skills of African esports players. Gamr is a web/mobile esports and gaming platform that uses technology to aggregate the African […]
