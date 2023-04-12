IOSA Certification: Ememobong extols Ibom Air

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has extolled Ibom Air for the recognition of its quality services and subsequent award of Operational Safety Audit Certificate by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

According to the Commissioner, the Operational Safety Audit Certificate, presented to Ibom Airlines Limited, underscored the determination of the airline to achieve the dream of a globally recognised airline, as envisioned by Governor Udom Emmanuel.

It would be recalled that IATA, represented by the Area General Manager, West and Central Africa, Dr. Samson Fatokun; and Assitant Director Operations, Safety and Security, West and Central Africa, Jennifer Aisha Yeates, presented the IOSA Certificate to the management of the airline at the Ibom Air Headquarters in Uyo on Wednesday, April 12.

On that occasion, the Chief Operating Officer of Ibom Air, Mr. George Uriesi, commended his management and staff for the landmark achievement in the continuous efforts towards making the airline the World Class African Regional Airline as contained in the company’s Vision Statement.

According to him: “Ibom Air’s achievement of the IOSA Certification at this time is very much in line with our continental aspirations, as we move to position our airline strongly on the African continent. Our strategy to spread our wings across Africa includes establishing multiple interline agreements and excellent cooperation with partner airlines. Being IOSA certified is a pre-requisite for this.”

Established by IATA in 2003, IOSA uses internationally recognised quality auditing principles to assess the operational management and safety controls of airlines to certify them consistently. As a result, IOSA has become accepted as the international standard for airline safety and operational evaluation.

The IOSA audit of Ibom Air was conducted in the second half of 2022, just over three years after the airline commenced commercial operations.

Ibom Air’s effort was championed by the airline’s Quality and Safety Team, led by the Group Manager, Quality and Safety Engineer Edem Essien.

The certification validates the airline’s high operational and safety standards and is an essential milestone as the airline positions for regional operations and collaboration.